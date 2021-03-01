Mount Etna erupts again, leaving villages in Italy covered in ash
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Mar. 1, 2021 1:24 PM EST
Updated Mar. 1, 2021 2:20 PM EST
Mount Etna erupted again on Feb. 22, raining ash and small stones, but authorities say the latest activity is not a cause for concern.
Residents living in the shadow of Mount Etna could be seen sweeping ash from the streets in the villages of Giarre, Fornazzo and Catania in Sicily, Italy, on Sunday after the volcano's latest eruption.
The ash plume reportedly reached 4 miles (6 km) into the atmosphere before it rained down on nearby villages, according to the Czech Republic's meteorological service.
Mount Etna, located along the eastern coast of Sicily, is the tallest and most active volcano in Europe, reaching around 10,900 feet (3,320 m) at its highest point.
A woman sweeps volcanic ashes from Mount Etna in Fornazzo, Italy, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
The volcano has been active in recent weeks, creating spectacular light shows at night and sending plumes of ash as high as 6 miles (10 km) into the sky. While no injuries or fatalities have been reported from the recent eruptions, rounds of ash and volcanic rock have been a nuisance, pouring down on nearby villages and covering streets, houses and cars.
Sicily's Catania Airport has also been forced to close at times as ash and smoke create dangerous flying conditions. It is not uncommon for the airport to close for hours or days at a time when the volcano is active, The Associated Press reported.
On Feb. 22 and 24, the night sky was lit up with orange and red as Mount Etna sent lava into the air and racing down its slopes.
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 22, 2021. Picture taken February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello/File Photo
During most eruptions, lava flows are limited to the uninhabited slopes of the volcano, making evacuations a rare occurrence for the villages surrounding Mount Etna. This also makes the area a popular tourist destination as visitors take in the spectacular views and hike the slopes of the volcano.
Some of the most popular wines in Sicily come from the region, as the volcano creates fertile soil for wineries as well as apple and citrus orchards, the AP said.
According to the AP, this most recent round of activity started in September 2019 but has increased in frequency in January and February.
A car is covered in volcanic ashes from Mount Etna in Santa Venerina, Italy, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
While more eruptions are possible throughout the week, mostly dry conditions will allow local spectators to take in the view and avoid slippery conditions that can develop when rain turns ash into mud.
The last major eruption of Mount Etna began in July 2001 and lasted several weeks. Lava flows threatened the town of Nicolosi, located on the southern side of the volcano. According to CNN, thousands of gallons of water were dumped on the advancing lava as it encroached on tourist and farmland just outside of the town.
Report a Typo