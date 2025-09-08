Michigan zoo announces birth of pygmy hippo calf

Pygmy hippo calf at the John Ball Zoo in Michigan. (Photo Credit: John Ball Zoo | Instagram (@johnballzoog))

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The John Ball Zoo in Michigan announced the birth of a pygmy hippo calf, the first of its species to be born at the facility in its history.

The Grand Rapids zoo said on social media that the 11-pound calf was born Wednesday to first-time parents Penelope and Jahari.

The post said the birth was "a historic moment as this is the first pygmy hippo calf born at the zoo."

"Pygmy hippos are an endangered species with fewer than 2,500 estimated in the wild, so each birth is a vital step for conservation," officials wrote. "Our animal care team is keeping a close eye on mom and baby as they bond behind the scenes, and both are doing well."

Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo born last year at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, took the Internet by storm, becoming one of the top TikTok trends of 2024. The viral celebrity celebrated her first birthday in July.