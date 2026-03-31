Mexican navy: Missing humanitarian aid boats found near Cuba

Once found, the captain of one of the vessels told the Mexican navy that the delay was due to unfavorable weather conditions.

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The two missing sailboats were delayed on their trip to Cuba by adverse weather conditions. (Photo Credit: Mexican navy)

March 28 (UPI) -- Two missing aid boats en route to Cuba that were reported missing have been found, the Mexican navy announced Saturday.

The navy said aerial search crews spotted the two sailboats -- the Friendship and Tiger Moth, operating as part of Our America Convoy -- about 80 nautical miles northwest of Cuba on Friday.

The two boats with a total of nine crew members departed Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, on March 20 to transport 2 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba. They failed to confirm their arrival in Cuba on the scheduled dates -- between Friday night and Saturday morning -- sparking a search operation.

Once found, the captain of one of the vessels told the Mexican navy that the delay was due to unfavorable weather conditions. All crew members were found to be in good health.

A Mexican navy ship was expected to escort the two sailboats the rest of the way to Cuba to ensure a safe arrival.

A representative for Our American Convoy confirmed to CNN that the crew members were safe.

"The convoy continues its course to complete its mission: to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the Cuban people," the representative said.