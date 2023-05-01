Major damage reported near Virginia Beach following possible tornado

Copied

Major damage has been reported in the Virginia Beach area following a possible tornado on Sunday evening.

On Sunday evening, crews were responding to multiple storm-damaged homes and reports of gas leaks to the northwest of Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department.

WORKING INCIDENT: Crews responding to calls for major storm damage to multiple homes in the 2200 BLK Haversham Close. Great Neck area. Reports of multiple homes with gas leaks. pic.twitter.com/QRXRWsjP89 — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) April 30, 2023

A tornado warning was first issued for the area at 5:47 p.m. EDT as severe weather moved into the area. The possible tornado struck Virginia Beach at 5:50 p.m., according to NBC 12.

A tree was down on a vehicle near Great Neck Middle School. One person was reported trapped in a vehicle. Video from photographer Kevin Romm showed homes with roofs ripped off and debris scattered across the neighborhood on Haversham Close, according to WAVY.

Pictures and video demonstrated the storm's might, including significant damage to homes, including shingles removed from roofs. There were also reports of boats being overturned in the area.

Late Sunday evening, Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a state of emergency in the area, with an early estimate of 50 to 100 homes damaged by Sunday's severe weather.

The final evening of Something in the Water, a three-day music festival that was taking place in Virginia Beach, was also canceled on Sunday. Refunds will be issued within the coming weeks.

This is a breaking story. Continue checking AccuWeather for further updates.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.