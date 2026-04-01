Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggered tsunami threat

A strong earthquake struck offshore early Thursday morning, local time, prompting a tsunami alerts across the region, including parts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

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A magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked parts of Indonesia on April 2, causing damage to the ceiling of a church in North Sulawesi.

A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the southern Pacific near Indonesia on Thursday morning, local time, prompting a tsunami alert for parts of the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter about 79 miles (128 km) west-northwest of Ternate in North Maluku, Indonesia. It occurred at 5:48 a.m. Thursday, local time, or 6:48 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

At least one person died in Indonesia due to the earthquake, according to The Associated Press. Damage to buildings was also reported, including in Ternate City.

At least 28 aftershocks have been recorded, ranging from magnitude 4.4 to 6.1.

Police officers inspect a damaged building following an earthquake in Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, April 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Tonny Rarung)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of tsunami waves within 620 miles (1,000 km) of the epicenter immediately following the tremor, including along some coastlines in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia. The warnings were canceled about two hours after the quake.

The tsunami threat has passed. Waves as high as 2.1 feet (0.65 meters) were observed in Indonesia, with waves less than a foot reported in other nearby areas. Officials also said there was no tsunami threat for Hawaii.