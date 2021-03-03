Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Greece, leaves damage behind
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 3, 2021 11:30 AM EST
People headed out into the streets of Larissa, Greece, on March 3, after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of the country.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake that was followed by several additional aftershocks rocked portions of Greece and the Balkan Peninsula on Wednesday, causing localized damage and trapping at least one person.
The initial earthquake struck at 12:16 p.m., local time, about 6 miles (10 km) west-northwest of Tyrnavos in the Thessaly region of Greece and had a depth of 6 miles (10 km). At least six earthquakes followed ranging in magnitude from 4.3 to 5.1 on the Richter Scale.
People fled their homes and office buildings around Tyrnavos and Larissa, according to The Associated Press. Weak shaking was felt as far south as the capital of Athens.
Above is the location of the epicenter of Wednesday's earthquake in eastern Greece and the areas estimated to have felt shaking. (USGS)
Costas Papazachos, a professor of seismology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH), told a local news source that the earthquake may be "stronger than we initially thought." It is not unusual for the magnitudes of earthquakes to be adjusted in the hours after the event.
The earthquake occurred on the Tyrnavos fault, which commonly produces quakes.
There are reports from local state television that a school collapsed in Damasi, a town located just south of the epicenter. Initial reports stated there were no students inside.
Mononews also reported that rescue crews were rushing to help a man trapped in the rubble in Mesochori. There have been no other immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.
Damage is seen on the building of a primary school after an earthquake in Mesochori village, central Greece, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of up to 6.3 struck central Greece on Wednesday and was felt as far away as the capitals of neighboring Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Mayor Nikos Gatsas told reporters that walls of old houses had collapsed in villages surrounding Elassona, a city located to the north of Tyrnavos, the AP reported.
However, there are reports that the earthquake caused significant damage to the Church of Agios Dimitrios in Elassona, a local source reported, adding that firetrucks and crews have been dispersed to inspect for damage and to help clear roadways that have been blocked by landslides.
Additional reports of damage are expected to emerge across eastern Greece as officials continue to survey the area.
As damage surveys and recovery efforts continue through the rest of the week, a large area of high pressure moving over southeastern Europe and into the Middle East will promote dry conditions and plenty of sunshine, AccuWeather forecasters say.
