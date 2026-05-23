Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes Hawaii’s Big Island; no tsunami expected

Strong shaking was reported near the epicenter in South Kona, and the earthquake was felt widely across Hawaii Island, Maui and Oahu.

Copied

Lava fountains spewed into the air from the Halemaumau crater on the morning of May 5, marking the latest of many eruptions in the past year and a half.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattled Hawaii’s Big Island late Friday night, sending shaking across several islands but prompting no tsunami threat, officials said.

The quake struck at 9:46 p.m. HST Friday, May 22, about 7 miles south of Honaunau-Napoopoo on the Island of Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered about 14 miles below sea level.

Strong shaking was reported near the epicenter in South Kona, and the earthquake was felt widely across Hawaii Island, Maui and Oahu, according to USGS data and local reports. Thousands of residents submitted shaking reports to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” system after the quake.

The center of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Hawaii, on May 22, 2026. (Image: USGS)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected following the earthquake.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the earthquake occurred on the west flank of Mauna Loa but had “no apparent impact” on Mauna Loa or KÄ«lauea volcanoes. HVO said the depth, location and seismic waves indicated the quake was likely caused by stress from the bending of the oceanic plate beneath the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, rather than a direct volcanic process.

A magnitude 3.2 aftershock was recorded several minutes later near the same area, and a magnitude 4.0 quake was recorded early Saturday morning south of Honaunau-Napoopoo, according to the USGS. More aftershocks are possible following a quake of this strength.

This image from video by the United States Geological Survey shows lava erupting from Kilauea volcano on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. (USGS via AP)

Early damage reports were limited, but ABC News reported minor damage at Kona Community Hospital with no interruption to services. The outlet also reported downed utility lines and power outages affecting roughly 500 Hawaiian Electric customers in South Kona.

Earthquakes are common in Hawaii, where seismic activity can be tied to volcanic processes or deeper structural adjustments caused by the weight of the islands on the Earth’s crust. The state averages about one magnitude 6.0 or greater earthquake every 10 years, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Residents in areas that experienced shaking should check for structural damage, avoid downed power lines and follow updates from local emergency officials.