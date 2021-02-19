Comments
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts storm-weary central US
By Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Feb. 19, 2021 10:46 AM EST
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near the border of Oklahoma and Kansas early Friday local time, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The temblor was initially rated as a 4.5.
The quake occurred shortly before 8 a.m. CST, and the epicenter was located about 3.7 miles southwest of Manchester, Oklahoma, located along the Kansas border. Light to weak shaking was felt in Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City, the USGS said.
The earthquake comes as much of the region is still dealing with a historic weather pattern that has produced below-normal temperatures and a series of potent winter storms that forced rolling blackouts to leave millions without power across the central United States this week.
There was no immediate report of any damage from the quake.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated with additional information.
