Love after loss: Double rainbow graces wedding of couple who met after losing spouses

Despite a rainy wedding day, the clouds parted and the sun emerged, casting a double rainbow over the ocean just in time for their ceremony.

(Photo credit: Chelsea Schaefer Photography)

In a heartwarming turn of events that has captivated millions, a couple celebrated their wedding on Sept. 7 at North Carolina's Outer Banks, under a stunning double rainbow that appeared just minutes before their beach ceremony.

Scott and Michelle Ellermet both lost their longtime spouses in 2023 and found solace in each other after connecting through a local grief group in Washington, D.C., last December.

Despite a rainy wedding day, the clouds parted and the sun emerged, casting a double rainbow over the ocean just in time for their ceremony. Wedding photographer Chelsea Schaefer shared a video montage of the wedding, writing in part:

"I have tried and failed several times to write a caption that accurately explains just how special yesterday was...A rainbow is a symbol of God's promise. Hope after a storm. How fitting for them as they come together as husband and wife after unimaginable loss and grief. It rained all day and then minutes before their ceremony, the rain stopped and the sun came out! After they said I do, the most incredible double rainbow appeared. It was such a perfect metaphor for their story and there was not a dry eye in the house! What an honor to be a part of their day."

(Photo credit: Chelsea Schaefer Photography)

Schaefer's social media posts about the wedding have since garnered millions of views and touched hearts worldwide.

Michelle Ellermets, 50, lost her husband, Jonathan, to a heart attack in January 2023 after over 23 years of marriage. Similarly, Scott Ellermets, 59, faced the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Lisa, in June 2023 after 29 years together. Both sought comfort in a grief support group, where their friendship blossomed into love.

"It kind of just fit with our whole relationship," Michelle told ABC's "Good Morning America" about the rainbow's appearance. "God has just orchestrated this whole relationship from the very beginning."

"It was like the icing on the cake and it did seem like a blessing from God," Scott added. "At our age, when you know, you don't want to waste any time. You can't take your days for granted. That's another thing, frankly, that our spouses' deaths taught us. You cannot count on tomorrow. Only God knows what tomorrow holds."