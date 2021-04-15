Unemployment claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low last week, with 473,000 Americans seeking unemployment benefits. According to The Associated Press, the dip in claims is the fourth in the past five weeks and serves as evidence that less employers are cutting jobs. In January, jobless claims in the U.S. hit a peak of 900,000 in a single week. The numbers from last week are the lowest the nation has seen since March 2020.
Despite concern form officials of another coronavirus outbreak, tens of thousands people in Bangladesh traveled home for the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Fitr. According to The Associated Press, exit points in the nation’s capital of Dhaka were people crowded as they traveled to their home villages. The crowds went against the nationwide lockdown and suspension of long-distance passenger busses, trains and ferries. Since Wednesday, at least five people died in stampedes on packed ferries as people rushed to board. “As Muslims, we should celebrate Eid with our families,” Shila Akhter, who was among those going home for the religious event, said. “Dhaka is the place of work for many of us. We work for the whole year. So, once in a year, we need to go home to our children and parents. They’re the reason I’m going home.”
Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist, poses for a photograph in the Capitol rotunda following a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Officials at the CDC issued new guidelines Thursday that will suggest people who are fully vaccinated can safely gather indoors without wearing a mask. The move comes a few weeks after the CDC issued a similar revision to guidance for mask-wearing in outdoor settings for those who are fully vaccinated. Under the new guidance, the CDC will still advise mask-wearing for certain types of crowded indoor spaces like buses, commercial planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. The new guidance will also take things a step further for fully-vaccinated people, suggesting there will be no need to wear masks outdoors – even in crowds. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky introduced the new guidance during a press briefing at the White House. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic.” Walensky warned that if people develop potential COVID-19 symptoms that they should resume wearing a mask and get tested. She also left the door open for a return to widespread mask-wearing in the future. “There is always a chance we’ll need to make a change to these recommendations,” she said.
Doctors in Brazil are utilizing oxygen helmets to assist coronavirus patients. Named 'The Individual Controlled Breathing Bubble' (BRIC), the device helps patients by giving them a steady flow of oxygen. It also measures the volume of air going in and out of the lungs to help doctors see how they can improve air exchange in a patient. The helmet is being used as an alternative to intubation due to the invasive and sometimes dangerous process intubation can cause, according to Bloomberg.
Five vaccinated Ohioans will be chosen at random to win $1 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday. The money is going to come from federal coronavirus relief funds. The first drawing will be held on May 26, with four consecutive drawings held each Wednesday that follows, WLWT reported. "I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.' But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19," the governor said. Other states and companies have offered free sports tickets, free beer and donuts as rewards for getting the jab.
One of the biggest travel hubs in New York City is now one of the biggest vaccination sites. AFP reported that a pilot program designed to make vaccines more accessible to travelers or those who might be reluctant to get the shot is now underway. Grand Central is equipped to vaccinate around 250 to 300 people a day with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "This process is designed to be simple so you can get your shot and be on your way in the shortest amount of time possible," said Catherine Rinaldi, president of MetroNorth railroad.
John Bovill, an insurance worker, was one of those who got inoculated at the historic train station. He told AFP that he was reluctant to get the shot, but only because he contracted coronavirus in March 2020, and recently learned he had antibodies. His decision to get the shot was partly due to his desire to travel this summer, he told AFP. "The airlines will require it, my work will probably require it," he said. "Grand Central is easy to get to on the 7 line. So I figured, let's get it done."
Six U.S. states have now reached the 70% threshold in terms of the number of adults who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser on COVID-19 response. Of those six states, five are in the Northeast, with Hawaii being the only one outside that region. Those six states are:
• Vermont
• Massachusetts
• Connecticut
• New Hampshire
• Maine
• Hawaii
Plus, new cases continued the recent downward trend that has coincided with more Americans being vaccinated. Another 35,878 cases were counted across the country on Wednesday, and 848 fatalities were reported, according to Johns Hopkins University numbers. For a closer look at how the virus is spreading in the U.S, and abroad, watch the video below.
Even though some places around the nation have already begun administering doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15, the FDA’s decision to approve the vaccine for emergency use for that age group had not yet formally been put into action. A panel of advisors on Wednesday endorsed the FDA decision and took the nation a step closer to officially making the vaccine available to adolescents. “This is another way to get closer to ending this horrible pandemic,” Dr. Camille Kotton of Harvard Medical School and a member of the advisory panel said, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, kids in several states began receiving the shots on Wednesday. Meredith Rogers, 14, of Decatur, Georgia, told the AP “It just felt like a flu shot, honestly,” after taking the jab in the arm. And in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden praised the FDA decision, saying, “This is one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic.”
More than 14 months into the coronavirus outbreak, dozens of school districts around the country are now eliminating orders for students to wear masks, and many more are likely to do the same before the next academic year, ABC News reports. In Arkansas, a law will make it illegal by the end of the summer for schools or any government entity to require masks. On Wednesday in South Carolina, school Superintendent Molly Spearman dropped a statewide student mask mandate but said Gov. Henry McMaster had no legal basis for an order letting parents choose for their children whether or not to wear masks. Spearman said districts could continue to apply their own mask. “The mask is a personal choice, and I wore it at the beginning, but I just decided that it wasn’t about the mask anymore,” said Cynthia Licharowicz, a Milton, Florida, parent who opposed Santa Rosa County’s rule. "So I decided to take it off, and I wanted my child to have the same choice.” There’s little U.S. data about the spread of the COVID-19 in schools where students didn't wear masks since most reopened schools required them, said Adam Hersh, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah.
For the first time since the 2019 NFL season, international games will be returning to the schedule. Two games will take place in London in October, which will mark the first international games to take place since the coronavirus pandemic began. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the New York Jets on Oct. 10, then the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 17. The NFL said it would return to London this year due to the successful coronavirus vaccine rollout in Britain, according to The Associated Press.
Nearly 700 cases of unemployment insurance fraud have been opened by the Secret Service since the start of the pandemic. In addition, another 720 Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program fraud investigations and inquiries have been opened. More than $640 million has been seized from accused fraudsters, according to CNN. "Unfortunately, the significant increase in benefits made the program a target for those seeking to defraud government programs," said acting inspector general for the Labor Department, Larry Turner. One of the top fraud targets was attempt to steal from the Paycheck Protection Program.
In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a Northwell Health registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
After more cases of potentially life-threatening blood clotting among people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is a "plausible causal association.” On Wednesday, the CDC said the agency has now identified 28 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) among the more than 8.7 million people who had received the J&J vaccine. So far, three of the 28 have died, Reuters reported. The CDC said the events appear similar to what is being observed following administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Europe. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP, which advises the U.S. CDC, will review the new data later on Wednesday. Both vaccines use a new technology using adenoviruses, which are used to carry instructions into the body to make specific coronavirus proteins, Reuters reported. Scientists are working to find the potential mechanism that would explain the blood clots.
As new coronavirus cases and deaths continue to increase across much of India, several areas such as the countryside have started to see the effects. A highly infectious variant has spread across the country, causing the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began in India. The amount of deaths continues to overwhelm people and funeral homes, with many pyres being blazed in city parking lots. Many hospitals have run out of oxygen, beds and drugs which have caused many patients to be turned away. Early signs of a flattening curve are showing, but it is expected to drop off slowly, according to Reuters. Vaccines have been limited in India, with only 2.5% of the population fully vaccinated.
The initial response of the coronavirus pandemic from the World Health Organization and global governments was a "toxic cocktail," the WHO said. After a panel was set up to investigate the response, it was determined the WHO should have declared a global emergency earlier. Without urgent change, the report says the world will be more vulnerable for another major disease outbreak. More than 3 million worldwide have died from the virus, according to BBC. A global emergency was not called until Jan. 30, 2020. Several countries, most notably India, continue to be overwhelmed by new variants of the virus.
The second major tennis tournament of the year is several weeks away, but fans planning to attend the French Open should make sure they are getting vaccines, in addition to tickets. Tournament officials said fans must show proof of vaccination or show negative PCR or antigen test results within 48 hours of attendance, AFP reported. The tournament, which is slated to run from May 30 to June 13 in Paris, will have about 5,300 spectators in attendance through June 8. By June 9, more than 13,000 fans will be able to attend, AFP reported. The 2020 tournament was delayed by four months and only about 1,000 fans were allowed on hand daily. In a normal year, about 500,000 tickets would be sold for the tournament, but the French tennis federation is looking to sell 118,611 this year, according to AFP. Those curious as to what the weather might look like later this month can take a peek here.
A Paralympic test event was held this week with no spectators in the audience. The event took place at Tokyo's National Stadium as officials insist the Games can still go on safely. Many athletes have continued to express concern over attending the event, according to AFP. Japan sports stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikon have recently spoken out and said they are uncertain about the safety of holding the events. "Can we really hold safe Olympics for everyone under these circumstances? I don't think we can say yes with confidence right now," said Japan Women's 100M T63 runner Tomomi Tozawa. The Olympic and Paralympic events were originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed to this summer amid coronavirus concerns. The Paralympics are scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday during a virtual meeting with U.S. state governors that nearly half of the world leaders have called on him to help their nations get additional COVID-19 vaccines, AFP reported. The U.S. currently has a surplus of vaccines and has faced a dropping vaccination rate recently. More than 116 million Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. CNBC reported Tuesday that federal data showed the U.S. is averaging about 2.1 million vaccinations per day over the past week. At its high point on April 13, the U.S. was average about 3.4 million shots per day. CNBC noted that the daily pace has shown signs of steadying lately
"I literally have, virtually 40 percent of the world leaders calling and asking, can we help them," Biden said, according to AFP. "We're going to try." Biden reiterated that while the U.S. will try to help out other countries, inoculating Americans remains the priority. "We are going to be working with other countries because there are going to be a lot of variants," Biden said. "I think we can produce a whole hell of a lot more vaccines that we can make available."
According to Johns Hopkins University figures, the U.S. counted 33,651 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, marking the ninth straight day of fewer than 50,000 new cases and bringing the seven-day average below 40,000 for the first time since last September. Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that the nation is averaging 38,800 new cases over the last week, CNBC reported. Meanwhile, there were 684 fatalities reported across the country on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 583,000 since the pandemic erupted more than a year ago. For a close look at the data surrounding the spread of the virus, watch the video below:
U.S. health officials are thinking ahead to booster shots as a way to continue curbing the coronavirus. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNBC that the government is planning on the potential need for booster shots. If they are needed, arrangements will likely have to be made with drugmakers to supply those additional doses. It is unknown if booster shots will be needed, but planning has been ongoing just in case. “Right now, if you have two doses of the mRNA vaccines, you are protected,” said Walensky. Speculation from drugmakers and some scientists have suggested people are likely to need booster shots of the vaccine, or even yearly shots like the seasonal flu.
One year ago, much of New York City was deserted and lost of many tourists. Now, the streets are filling up with visitors again and hotel lobbies are gaining guests. Much of the city still remains closed, such as the popular theater district. But museum attendance and hotel occupancy have been on the incline, according to The Associated Press. Nearly 70 million people visited New York City in 2019. Last year, that number shot down to 22 million, most coming from before the pandemic began. Restaurants and stores closed for several months along with some hotels. Subway service in the city is returning to 24-hour service in mid-May. Capacity limits on business are also being lifted, with social distancing still being required.
A day after the FDA gave the green light for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be used for children between the ages of 12 and 15, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared before Congress to address a number of topics. One thing she was asked about was what message she has for American parents who may want to “wait and see how it goes” before allowing their children to be given the shots. "I recognize some parents want to see how it goes first, but I am encouraging all children to be vaccinated. And I am also encouraging children to ask for the vaccine," Walensky responded. "I have a 16-year-old and I continue he wanted to get the vaccine. He wants his life back." She also implored all Americans to get vaccinated, saying that “it’s the fastest way to end this pandemic,” according to ABC News. According to The Associated Press, kids in the 12-15 age group may be able to begin receiving the shots as early as Thursday. Watch a clip of her remarks below.
In a 14th-century castle tucked away in the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains, medics with vampire fang stickers administer the COVID-19 vaccine to visitors. Bran Castle in central Romania has been associated with Bram Stoker’s vampire Count Dracula as it’s believed to have once hosted Prince Vlad “the Impaler.” Now, it serves as a museum — and a vaccination center on the weekends. “I just thought it was a two-for-one special,” Fernando Orozco told Reuters. “I could go and see the castle for free and at the same time get vaccinated — it was a dream come true.”
But if a medieval stronghold isn’t your ideal scene to get vaccinated, Venetian water buses in Italy are also offering the jab, and the Sitra shopping mall in Bahrain has also dedicated some of its space to vaccinating those who visit. In France, the Groupama Stadium, home of French professional football club Olympique Lyonnais FC, is inviting people inside for the jab. “This is the first time I had the chance to come to the Groupama Stadium,” Stan Bouchet, a volunteer medical firefighter told Reuters. “It’s a stroke of luck, seeing what surrounds us, it’s quite exceptional. For us and the people who come, this is quite a stressful moment for everyone, and this setting helps us get through it more quickly.”See other unique vaccination centers here:
Ride sharing companies Uber and Lyft will be offering free rides to vaccination sites until July 4 to help aide Americans in getting vaccinated. The free rides come a as a partnership with the White House. President Biden set a goal to vaccinate 70% of the U.S. adult population with one dose by July 4th, according to a White House press release. The service is expected to start in the next two weeks, according to CNBC. A ride code will be available in the Lyft app through its website or app by May 24. “Vaccines are our best hope to beat this pandemic and soon everyone in America will be able to take a free Uber to get their shot. We are honored to deepen our previous global commitments, and partner with the White House and Lyft to provide free rides to vaccination sites across the US,” a statement from Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.
The American professional tennis player and 23-time women’s singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams hinted to the Daily Mail that she may skip the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo due to changes from the pandemic. “I haven’t really thought much about Tokyo, because it was supposed to be last year and now it’s this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about. Then there are the Grand Slams. It’s just a lot,” Williams said. Williams is currently in Rome preparing for the Italian Open, her first tournament sine the Australian Open back in February. Her participation in the Italian Open most likely confirms that Williams will participate in the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros, according to International Business Times.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that Wednesday through Sunday, eight transit hubs will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and people who receive the shot will get a free 7-day subway pass or two free LIRR or Metro-North tickets, Bloomberg Quicktake reported. “You are walking into the subway station anyway. You are walking past the vaccination site. It’s a one-shot vaccination. Stop, take a few minutes, get the vaccine and then you get the incentive of a one-week, unlimited metro card if you do it at a subway station or free tickets Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North,” Cuomo said. He highlighted the convenience of the vaccination only requiring one jab, no follow-up appointment or second visit needed.
More than 36,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded throughout the U.S., the eighth consecutive day the nation has remained below the 50,000 new cases mark. Total cumulative cases throughout the pandemic in the U.S. stands at more than 32.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. The national death toll also climbed above 582,000 on Monday after 399 fatalities were reported. According to the CDC, more than 115 million Americans are fully vaccinated, a number that is bound to continue rising now that adolescents 12-15 years of age are eligible to receive the shots, possibly as soon as Thursday of this week. Meanwhile, overseas, India has still not been able to get a handle on the latest surge as close to 330,000 new cases were reported. For a close look at where the virus is spreading most rapidly and where it’s slowing, watch the video below.
The biotech firm, Novavax, CEO Stanley Erck told CNN that the company's coronavirus vaccine could be used as a booster shot later this year who have already been vaccinated. “In the US, I think it will be the booster for everyone, particularly if we get it out late in the third quarter," Erck told CNN. "It's going to be time to start boosting — whether it's six months or at a year point." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says vaccine types and brands are not interchangeable for the initial immunization. There has also been no decision in the U.S. or globally on the need for booster doses, let alone which vaccine might be appropriate for any booster, CNN reported.
A 23-year-old Italian woman was released from a hospital on Monday after mistakenly getting six doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all at once. The patient was given fluids, and anti-inflammatory and fever medications as preventative measures then was kept under observation in the hospital's emergency room. The woman did not suffer from any apparent adverse reactions, CBS News reported. "The patient did not have fever and did not have any pain except for pain at the inoculation site, nor any other manifestations," said Dr. Antonella Vicenti, director of infectious diseases at Noa Hospital. "She was a bit frightened, thus we preferred to keep her here until this morning." Vincenti said it remained to be seen what long-term effects, if any, the overdose might have on the young woman, CBS News reported. The hospital will test her blood regularly to monitor her immune response to determine whether she should still get the second dose.
China plans to set up a “line of separation” at Mount Everest’s summit to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The famous mountain is settled on the border between Nepal and China, and climbers are able to reach the peak from both sides of the border. The news of China’s plan comes after authorities and mountaineers at a base camp in Nepal have warned of coronavirus cases on the rise among climbers, the BBC reported. The summit has space for just six people to stand, and on busy days results in a line of people forming to try to get to it. The line of separation will also prohibit climbers from the Chinese side from having contact with anyone on the Nepal side, and they will not be able to touch any objects at the peak.
A potentially fatal infection known as mucormycosis or "black fungus,” has been appearing in COVID-19 patients in India. The nation’s government is now asking doctors to keep an eye out for signs of the infection in patients as the rare infection can lead to death, Reuters reported. The infection can lead to a discolored nose, blurred or double vision, breathing issues and coughing blood. The infection is linked to diabetes. “There have been cases reported in several other countries - including the U.K., U.S., France, Austria, Brazil and Mexico, but the volume is much bigger in India," said David Denning, a professor at Britain's Manchester University and an expert at the Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections (GAFFI) charity. "And one of the reasons is lots and lots of diabetes, and lots of poorly controlled diabetes.” Sinus pain, nasal blockage on one side fo the face, a headache on one side of the head, swelling, numbness, loose teeth or a toothache are all potential early signs of infection.
A highly contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.617, has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) and could pose a global health risk. This variant has been found to be more contagious than other variants of the virus and may even be able to evade some vaccines, CNBC reported. “Even though there is increased transmissibility demonstrated by some preliminary studies, we need much more information about this virus variant in this lineage in all of the sub lineages, so we need more sequencing targeted sequencing to be done,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for COVID-19 at the WHO. Once more sequencing can be conducted, scientists may better understand more about this particular variant. This variation is being called a triple-mutant because it has three “significant” mutations, Women’s Health reported. The variant’s spread across India could be one of the driving factors in the nation’s recent surge in cases with the nation reporting more than 300,000 new infections every day since April 21, 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for COVID-19 at the WHO, said the organization needs more information on the highly contagious B.1.617 coronavirus variant. (Photo/@WHO)
Dozens of travelers from Latin America made their way to South Florida this past week in order to get a free coronavirus vaccine. A pop-up vaccination booth was set up at Miami Beach where officials were inoculating individuals with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, AFP reported. Latin America has struggled with vaccine rollouts thanks in part due to supply limits. Blanca Diaz, 50, came from Mexico and told AFP that "they are just starting to vaccinate older people," in the country. For those that can afford trip to the U.S. in search for a vaccine, the flights have become pricer this month. AFP reported that flights from Buenos Aires to Miami have jumped to $2,000. The flights are normally around $1,000.
With the U.K. set to ease additional lockdown restrictions, residents from other households in England are expected to be allowed to hug again beginning May 17, in addition to gathering together indoors in pubs and restaurants. The country's alert level dropped from four to three on Monday as the daily number of new cases continues to steadily decline, The Associated Press reported. The country is reporting about 2,000 new cases per day, compared to a peak of around 70,000 in January, the AP said. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to emphasize that hugging should be done with care, given the threat of new variants that continue to emerge, the AP said.
After a new study last week suggested that the total pandemic death toll in the United States was more than 900,000, the nation's top infectious disease expert agreed with the study's premise. "That's a bit more than I would have thought the undercounting was," Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday, according to AFP. "But I think there's no doubt... that we are and have been undercounting."
Currently, the U.S. has counted more than 580,000 deaths since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. The study published by University of Washington researchers "looked at excess mortality from March 2020 through May 3, 2021, compared it with what would be expected in a typical nonpandemic year, then adjusted those figures to account for a handful of other pandemic-related factors," NPR reported. Click here to read the study.
On Sunday, the U.S. reported 21,392 new coronavirus cases, continuing the recent downward trend. Also, 238 fatalities were reported and the national positivity rated continued inching down to 3.29%, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University researchers. Numbers reported on weekends tend to be lower nationwide, but taking the numbers at face value, the U.S. hasn’t reported this low of a new caseload over a 24-hour period since Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020, when 23,567 new cases were counted across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. For a closer look at how the virus is spreading nationwide and worldwide, watch the video below.
Maryland reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — the fewest that has been reported in the state since Oct. 6, The Baltimore Sun reported. It also marks the first time since March 2 that less than 500 cases were reported in a day. Over the past two weeks, Maryland averaged 705 infections a day. In mid-April, the state peaked with new daily infections with an average of 1,371 daily new infections.
The coronavirus variant that was first detected in India has now been discovered in South Africa. According to South Africa’s health ministry, four cases of the variant have been discovered in the nation, Reuters reported. The four cases were detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. Eleven cases of the variant B.1.1.7, first detected in the U.K., were also reported in South Africa. "The Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa confirmed today that two variants of concern, other than the B.1.351 already dominating in South Africa, have been detected,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
A religious gathering in India “may end up being the biggest superspreader in the history of this pandemic,” according to Ashish Jha, dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University. On Friday, 414,000 new cases were reported in India, which is a global record. The Kumbh Mela, a Hindu religious festival, could possibly have played a significant role in the outbreak, but a lack of contract tracing makes it unclear, The Washington Post reported. “It brought so many people together from across India,” Jha said. The festival rotates across four locations and brings a wide variety of people spanning from tourists to royalty. The festival can attract tens of millions of people. Despite an uptick in cases that could be linked to the celebration, many religious leaders do not regret that the event took place, with 73-year-old Hindu priest Dharamdasji telling The Post, “COVID will come and go, a festival for the gods cannot be stopped.”
Since coronavirus lockdowns started more than a year ago, nonprofit MANNA FoodBank CEO Hannah Randall has seen a steep increase in food insecurity, and it hasn’t relented. Randall said that, compared to the same quarter last year, food donations were down by more than 2 million pounds, a 32% decrease. “That’s a pretty significant gap when there are more people facing hunger than we have ever seen,” she said. Now, more than a year later, the numbers have shown no signs of declining, The Associated Press reported. MANNA relies heavily on food donations from individuals, retail chains and produce pack houses. The unsteadiness of the supply chain has increased both scarcity and cost of everything from ground beef to chicken wings also impacted MANNA. “For us, throughout this pandemic, we just pulled out all the stops all the time, looking for every resource we could find to make sure people had a meal at home,” Randall said.
Food donations are brought to a collection site during a food drive. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The Global Citizen fundraising concert which advocates for the importance of vaccine equity raised $302 million. On Saturday, Global Citizen announced that the funds raised helped obtain more than 26 million doses at the “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.” The organization said the money was raised through several philanthropic and corporate commitments, The Associated Press reported. Selena Gomez hosted the concert, which was attended by several thousand fully-vaccinated concertgoers who watched Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Jennifer Lopez perform. ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the concert staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This concert was one of the largest concert gatherings in Southern California since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
When a six-month-long national state of emergency in Spain ended on Saturday celebrations erupted across the country. Crowds of people took to the streets and beaches to celebrate the end of the government’s orders. Local restaurants are allowed to serve dinner again on Sunday and can stay open until 11 p.m., however, a limit of four people per table remains and indoor dining is limited to 30% of capacity, The Associated Press reported. With the end of the state of emergency, bans on traveling across Spain’s regions have also been lifted and many curbs on social gatherings were relaxed. Four of the country’s 19 regions and autonomous cities are keeping curfews in place.
As many U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, demand for the vaccine is declining and states are requesting fewer doses. Wisconsin has only requested 8% of the doses that the federal government has allotted for the state next week, Axios reported. The Biden administration has announced plans to reevaluate the vaccine allocation to states and cities based on demand.
Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 150 million people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, reaching 45% of the total U.S. population. Of the 150 million who have received the first dose, only 110 million have received the second dose. More than 327 million vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The pace of vaccination in the U.S. has slowed in recent weeks, potentially from the “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson shot for safety review over brain blot clot cases.
As variants threaten to mutate to a point where current vaccines may not offer enough protection against them, researchers at the CDC are looking into whether seasonal vaccine boosters will be needed for the variants, CNN reported. "We want to hope for the best and prepare for the worst," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told actress Jennifer Garner in an interview streamed on Instagram. More than a third of the US is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, however, many who have yet to receive the vaccine are those who have not decided whether they want it or have decided against it. Some mass vaccination sites began to close due to a lack of customers, and some counties have been declining vaccine shipments as millions of doses have yet to be allocated.
Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka in southern Japan, the world’s oldest person at 118 years old, has given up her spot in the Olympic torch relay due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the nation. Her family told AFP on Friday that Tanaka would no longer participate since “the spread of the coronavirus has not been contained.” On Friday, the Japanese government extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions, including imposing restrictions in Fukuoka. “In light of the current situation, it is truly, truly unfortunate but we have decided to withdraw Kane Tanaka’s participation in the torch relay,” her family said.
The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul is anticipated to be moved from the city, sources told ESPN. Instead, UEFA and the English FA are considering staging the game in England after the U.K. government placed Turkey on its travel red list. The red list is the nation’s strictest level of travel restrictions, and extends to all travelers, including players. Lisbon, Portugal, which is on the U.K.’s green list, is also being considered as an option for the game’s location.
Residents of Ruislip, U.K., located northwest of London, are being urged to get tested after the COVID-19 variant that originated in South Africa was discovered in the town. The case was not related to international travel, the BBC reported, and the individual who tested positive for the variant is following quarantine guidelines. "Robust contact tracing has taken place to trace their contacts and ask them to self-isolate,” the government said in a statement. People in the area are being encouraged to get tested, even if they are not showing any symptoms to stop the spread of the South African variant.
The island nation of Seychelles in the Indian Ocean, which has vaccinated a little over 60% of its adult population, has closed schools and canceled sporting activities for two weeks as it sees a surge COVID-19 cases. “Despite of all the exceptional efforts we are making, the COVID-19 situation in our country is critical right now, with many daily cases reported last week,” the nation’s health minister Peggy Vidot said at a press conference Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. Seychelles is currently the most-vaccinated nation in the world, and by April 12, 59% of the doses administered were Sinophram vaccines. The rest were Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India, according to Bloomberg. About 84% of the cases are from residents of the island, and the rest are from foreigners visiting the tourist-dependent nation, Daniel Lucey, Clinical Professor of Medicine at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, wrote in a blog post. Just under two-thirds of those are either unvaccinated or have only had one dose, and the rest have had two doses, he added.
Parents have increasingly sought out schools that had fully returned to in-person learning rather than remote, which for many meant switching to a private school, CNBC reported. While the switch comes with a hefty price tag, families have been able to send their children back to school in person, allowing parents to return to work or find work from home. A recent survey from EdChoice found that about 41% of parents were more likely to prefer a private education for their children after the pandemic, though enrollment patterns didn’t necessarily match these preferences, according to CNBC.
The World Health Organization (WHO) granted emergency use authorization Friday to China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. The move could potentially pave the way for millions of the does to reach countries short on vaccines through the U.N.-backed COVAX program, The Associated Press reported.The manufacturer has developed two vaccines — one by its Beijing Institute of Biological Products and the other by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products. The Beijing vaccine was the one the WHO advisory group considered for emergency use. “The addition of (the Sinopharm) vaccine has the potential to rapidly accelerate COVID-19 vaccine access for countries seeking to protect health workers and populations at risk,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director general for access to health products,” told the AP.
The end of the week brought good news in the fight against the coronavirus in the U.S. when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that over 150 million Americans have received a vaccine. Of this group, 110 million, or 33.4% of the country’s entire population, are considered fully vaccinated. Although the supply is starting to outweigh the demand for vaccines in the U.S., the White House COVID-19 Response Team is working hard to get more shots in arms. “We're working with major businesses -- like grocery stores, retailers, and professional sports leagues -- to offer special deals like discounts and promotions for people who get vaccinated,” the team said on Twitter. Some of these incentives include free tickets to sporting events, discounts at retailers and free food at some stores.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner and a member of Pfizer's board, said Thursday night on CNBC that he believes the CDC can lift indoor mask mandates. “I think we should start lifting these restrictions as aggressively as we put them in,” Gottlieb said while appearing on The News With Shepard Smith. “We need to preserve the credibility of public health officials to perhaps reimplement some of these provisions as we get into next winter, if we do start seeing outbreaks again.” The positivity rate in the U.S. is currently 3.6%, which is an all-time low, CNBC reported. Gottlieb added that the overall outlook for vaccines in the U.S. "looks very good," according to CNBC, particularly as children in the age range of 12 to 15 could soon start to get vaccinated. Watch the video below for more.
The escalating coronavirus crisis in India is showing no signs of slowing down as the nation reported another daily record of infections on Friday. A total of 414,188 were reported, which brings the country's pandemic total to more than 21.49 million. The death toll in the country is now over 234,000. According to Al Jazeera, experts believe the actual death toll and infection numbers are higher than what's been reported so far. India's government on Thursday agreed to send more medical oxygen to hospitals around New Delhi following a supreme court order, Al Jazeera reported. The capital city, along with and other parts of the country, has been dealing with a shortage of oxygen, which compounded the ongoing health calamity.
The rescheduled Summer Olympics in Tokyo are less than three months away, but Japanese officials on Friday extended a virus state of emergency for the capital city amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The restrictions are not as strict as ones implemented elsewhere around the world but still call for limits on commercial activity, according to AFP. This has caused bars and restaurants to close or stop serving alcohol. Shopping malls have also closed. Japan's death toll is around 10,000 deaths AFP reported. However, its vaccine rollout is going much slower than in other countries. Meanwhile, a petition in Japan aimed at convincing organizers to cancel the Summer Olympics is gaining momentum and has amassed more than 230,000 signatures, Reuters reported. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to begin July 23.
New cases of the coronavirus in the United States remained below 50,000 for the fifth straight day on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Total cases in the U.S. are now over 32.6 million since the beginning of the pandemic, while the death toll surpassed 580,000 thanks to nearly 800 reported deaths. The seven-day moving average for the positive ratio was 3.53%, according to Johns Hopkins. Florida surpassed Michigan as the top state for new cases with more than 4,500 cases reported. Michigan was second with 4,113 and Pennsylvania was third with more than 3,200. Watch the video below for more on the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and around the world.
In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg walks among thousands of white flags planted in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19 near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began over a year ago is simply staggering. More than 580,000 deaths have been reported in the United States, which is more than any other country worldwide. The total global death toll according to Johns Hopkins University is more than 3.2 million. But new research from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says the pandemic has taken an even deadlier toll. According to NPR, the researchers looked at excess mortality from March 2020 through May 3, 2021, and then compared it to an expected amount in a normal year. The researchers then adjusted the figures to account for other pandemic-related factors, NPR said. What their study concluded was that the global death toll was closer to 7 million and the U.S. death toll was more than 900,000.
"The analysis just shows how challenging it has been during the pandemic to accurately track the deaths — and actually, transmission — of COVID. And by focusing in on the total COVID death rate, I think we bring to light just how much greater the impact of COVID has been already and may be in the future," Dr. Christopher Murray, who heads the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said according to NPR. Click here to read the researchers' analysis in detail.
In a sign that the U.S. may be emerging from the unparalleled disruption to American life caused by the coronavirus pandemic, air travelers are taking to the skies in the greatest numbers since before the pandemic broke out. According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the agency screened 1,644,050 people at security checkpoints on Thursday. “It's the highest checkpoint throughput since the start of the pandemic,” Farbstein said on Twitter, adding that for perspective, “on the same day in 2019 (pre-pandemic), 2,555,342 people were screened.” According to the CDC, nearly 45% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and close to 33% are fully vaccinated, which is a contributing reason Americans are returning to air travel.
Minnesota will lift nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions by late May and drop its statewide mask mandate after 70% of residents over the age of 16 receive their first dose of the vaccine, Gov. Tim Walz announced on Thursday. Walz outlined a three-phase timeline, which will begin Friday at noon, The Associated Press Reported. The first phase will remove capacity limits for outdoor dining, events and other gatherings as well as end outdoor mask requirements apart from venues with more than 500 people. The second phase, which will begin on May 28, will see the end of any remaining capacity and distancing limitations, including for indoor events and gatherings. However, masks will still be required for indoor public places, workplaces and venues with over 500 people. The third phase will start once the state sees 70% of its residents over the age of 16 has received the first dose of the vaccine, though no later than July 1, and will lift the state’s remaining mask requirements. However, local governments and businesses can still require masks and continue other restrictions beyond that date.
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, U.S. jobless claims dropped below 500,000 last week. Initial claims reached 498,000, while the estimate from Dow Jones was much higher at 527,000 for the week that ended on May 1. According to CNBC, the previous week totaled 590,000 jobless claims. The drop in jobless claims comes as restrictions across the U.S. are being lifted and the nation is vaccinating more than 2 million people each day. “While forecasts put a return to pre-pandemic employment two years off, job gains are cutting financial stress and poverty by leaps and bounds now, and this strong trend should continue at least through the summer,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union.
The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all adults in Germany as of Thursday. The decision was immediate and announced by Health Minister Jens Spahn. According to The Associated Press, the move is designed to push as many people as possible to get inoculated against the virus. Concerns surrounding blood clots after receiving the drug company’s vaccine have lingered, which has resulted in some Germans holding off on receiving the jab. According to Spahn, however, many lower-priority people would like to get vaccinated.
A bar owner in California was arrested this week for allegedly selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced on Friday that it had arrested the owner of the Old Corner Saloon in Clements, California, the department having received a tip that Todd Anderson, 59, had been selling the cards at his bar. Authorities told ABC News that Anderson had been selling the cards for $20 a piece, and at least eight had been sold before undercover agents shut down the operations. Anderson was charged with falsifying a medical record, falsifying a seal, several counts of identity theft and possession of a loaded, unregistered fire arm, according to authorities.
Over half of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Almost three out of every four adults that are 65 years old or older have been fully vaccinated in the state, however vaccinations among adults between the ages of 18 and 24 has been low. Less than 55,000 people in the state received their first shot last week, making it the lowest number of weekly first doses since the end of December last year. Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials have said they will lift the indoor mask mandate once two-thirds of adults in North Carolina are partially vaccinated.
Many companies are returning to in-person work in the next several months, but several questions remain on returning to the office. Bloomberg reporter Tood Gillespie recently answered some of the most common questions about returning to the office. Being vaccinated is an important part of returning to the office. "Amazon warehouse staff and data center staff that are often in densely populated buildings are being vaccinated and onsite testing facilities as well," Gillespie said. Many businesses continue to put in extra cleaning and testing to help ensure returning the office is safe. Some workers have asked why they need to return in the first place given they feel more productive at home. "That's a fair point, but for a lot of people their mental health has been worse when working from home during the pandemic," said Gillespie. A study conducted in the U.K. found that more than two-thirds of people feel more disconnected from coworkers when working virtually. In addition, more than half of those surveyed said it's harder for them to switch off from their jobs.
Pfizer and BioNtech will donate doses of their vaccine to the Tokyo Olympics to help inoculate athletes and officials, The Associated Press reported. The doses will be delivered this month in order to begin vaccinating Olympic delegations so they can be fully vaccinated with both doses of the shot by the time the rescheduled games begin July 23. “We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said in a statement, according to the AP. A previous vaccine deal was agreed to in March between the IOC and Olympic officials in China. The agreement would distribute Chinese COVID-19 vaccines ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics as well as the winter games next year in Beijing.
Summer hasn't even arrived yet, but health officials are already looking ahead to next winter and a possible surge of COVID-19 infections. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told CNN that she believes that there could be more dangerous variants of the coronavirus in the coming months, but the country could still turn a corner if enough people get vaccinated. While daily infections in the U.S. have been declining, the daily number of vaccinations has been dropping as well, CNN reported. About 32% of the U.S. is currently fully vaccinated, CNN said, citing CDC data. "I think we have to be humble with this virus," Walensky said. Watch the video below for more.
The NFL has started to loosen restrictions for teams whose staff and players are fully vaccinated, leading to some staff having discussions on what to do with those who won't get the shot. One general manager went as far to say he would cut an unvaccinated player. When asked if he could cut an unvaccinated player, if it meant coronavirus restrictions would be lifted for in-person team meetings, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "Yeah, I would." Last season, the NFL had protocols in place that limited the number of players who could attend an in-person meeting at one time. The NFL let team officials conduct last week's draft from their headquarters without wearing masks as long as everyone in the room was vaccinated. It is unknown if the NFL will expand that policy once practice begins, according to The Associated Press.
Two new recent studies have added to a growing body of evidence that there may be a link between COVID-19 and diabetes and that COVID-19 could actually be triggering diabetes cases, according to a report by Bloomberg. The first study was conducted in England and analyzed nearly 50,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Researchers found that those patients were 50% more likely to develop diabetes 20 weeks after being released from the hospital, compared with people who weren’t hospitalized with the coronavirus. Another study conducted in the U.S., which looked at the medical records of patients treated by Department of Veterans Affairs, found a similar trend. Researchers found that patients who had beaten the coronavirus were 39% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes within six months of recovery from COVID-19.
Ziyad Al-Aly, who heads up the clinical epidemiology center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri and was the lead researcher, was skeptical at first. “It was hard to believe that COVID could be doing this,” he told Bloomberg. Francesco Rubino, the chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London, along with Paul Zimmet, a professor of diabetes at Monash University in Melbourne, have created a registry tracking COVID-related diabetes around the world. Hundreds of doctors have agreed to share data on this topic as the medical community tries to understand what’s happening. Rubino didn’t mince words about the what the data may be revealing given the prevalence of both COVID-19 and diabetes. "We have a risk of seeing a clash of two pandemics,” he said. Why is this happening? At this point, doctors have a few theories. For more, watch the video below.
Controversy is brewing in Japan over how one fishing town decided to allocate COVID-19 relief funds. In an effort to boost tourism following the pandemic, the town of Noto, located in central Japan, spent $247,000 (27 million yen) on a giant squid statue, AFP reported. The statue, which was unveiled late in March, is said to be a nod to the local delicacy, AFP reported. "Tourism in our town has been badly damaged by the coronavirus. We wanted to do something to support the local industries," which includes promoting squid fishing, a Noto official told AFP. In addition to the drop in tourism, the town has also recently been struggling due to subpar fishing hauls, the official said.
But the decision to build the statue was met with skepticism and bewilderment online. "This is too surreal. What is also unclear is why this qualified for the grant," one Twitter user said, according to AFP. "It is wrong to spend tax on a non-urgent, unnecessary item. The mayor and local politicians should pay for it," another person wrote. Watch the video below for more.
The U.S. reported another 44,510 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the fourth consecutive day fewer than 50,000 cases have been tabulated. These numbers are on par with caseloads seen back in early October, meaning the nation has hit a seven-month low in new cases. According to Axios, experts attribute the caseload decline to the impacts of the vaccination effort that kicked off in December of last year. New Jersey saw the biggest drop in cases nationwide over the last week, with a 40% decline. According to Johns Hopkins University statistics, the U.S. reported 776 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the total national death toll to just under 580,000. For more on how the virus is spreading throughout the country and the world, watch the video below.
In Pfizer's earnings report, the company said first-quarter sales of its COVID-19 vaccine was $3.5 billion, beating Wall Street’s expectations. The company now expects full-year sales of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from its previous forecast of about $15 billion, The New York Times reported. It expects an adjusted pretax profit in the high 20% range of revenue for the COVID-19 vaccine. “Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine, similar to that of the flu vaccines, is a likely outcome,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told investors on an earnings call.
After being shut down for over a year, Broadway shows will now be allowed to reopen at 100% capacity beginning September 14. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Broadway tickets will go on sale starting May 6 for the September shows. The governor did not specify exactly which shows are planning to operate on this timeline. "The state will continue to work closely with Broadway industry partners to plan for the safe, successful return of this world-class cultural experience," Cuomo said in a statement. "As public health conditions and the state's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, Broadway stakeholders will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection."
In an effort to boost declining coronavirus vaccination rates, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Yankees and Mets will give a free ticket reward to spectators who get a COVID-19 vaccine at sites set up at the game. Fully vaccinated spectators will also be allowed to attend Yankees and Mets games in sections designated for 100% capacity this month, while separate sections for unvaccinated guests will still enforce six feet of social distancing between parties, at 33% of total capacity, CBS News reported. "So if you love baseball (& protecting your community) — go to a game, get vaccinated & get a free ticket!" Cuomo tweeted. This isn’t the first incentive for hesitant people to get vaccinated, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said people who get a COVID-19 vaccine in May will be rewarded a free beer, and Krispy Kreme announced the company will give vaccinated individuals a free donut after showing their vaccination card.
Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J., Monday, April 19, 2021. Ventura wanted to get the vaccine as soon as possible to protect her multi-generational family that she lives with. New Jersey is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 or older beginning today; only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for teenagers younger than 18. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A new report released by the CDC on Wednesday projects that the U.S. will experience a major decrease in COVID-19 cases come the end of July, in addition to fatalities and hospitalizations remaining low. The projections were made based on data fed into six computer models. Among the most hopeful of the predictions, CDC officials believe the total weekly cases in the U.S. could drop below 50,000, according to The Associated Press. Currently, the U.S. is counting tens of thousands of new cases daily, with more than 40,000 reported on Wednesday. Hospitalizations could fall below 1,000 per week and fatalities could drop to between 200 and 300 on a weekly basis. Even under the worst-case scenarios, due to a lack of mask-wearing and proper social distancing, not to mention a slowdown in vaccination rates, the models show caseloads still continuing to fall in the months ahead, the AP reported. Still, CDC officials caution that “high vaccination coverage and compliance with nonpharmaceutical interventions are essential to control COVID-19 and prevent surges in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming months.” Read the full CDC report here.
The Canada-U.S. border has been closed for non-essential travel for over a year, with extensions continuing every month since. Some cautious estimates say the border could open as soon as the fall or even late summer. Some exceptions have been put in place since the initial closure in March 2020, such as allowing compassionate grounds or if applying for refugee status. As for people looking to do a day trip, foreign policy expert Aaron Ettinger told CBC that, "it's going to be a long, long time." Once public health concerns are elevated for both countries, working through politics to get the borders open will remain an obstacle, according to the CBC. "Politically, the United States and Canada would have to get on the same page," said Ettinger.
Even though hopes are high that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to ease by the 2021-2022 academic year, some aspects of the pandemic will still carry over into the school year. New York City schools will no longer have snow days. In the event of school closures, students are now expected to log in from home. Election Day will also become a remote learning day for students, according to WABC. The school year begins on Sept. 13 and include four staff development days where students are not in class. "The pandemic has also created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning, and DOE central and schools have distributed hundreds of thousands of devices to ensure that learning can continue remotely during school closures," the Department of Education said.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is hoping vaccination rates will increase after introducing the "Good Neighbor" program. Detroiters who register as a Good Neighbor will receive $50 for every fellow Detroiter they get through the vaccination process. Grant money for expansion is being used to fund the program. About 31% of the city has been vaccinated with at least one shot, which is 20% behind the state total, according to WJBK. Four locations around Detroit are eligible for the program, including The TCF Center and Northwest Activities Center. Patients must have their first does scheduled before money is earned.
The U.S. birthrate fell by 4% last year — the largest single-year drop in nearly 50 years, according to a government report. The shift has brought U.S. birthdates to the lowest point since federal health officials started tracking it more than a century ago, according to The Associated Press, the rate having dropped for parents across race and ethnicity. While birth rates for women in their late 30s and 40s have been steadily increasing, 2020 was an exception. “The fact that you saw declines in births even for older moms is quite striking,” Brady Hamilton, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the lead author of the report, told the AP.
Pfizer is pushing forward with plans to expand the use of its vaccine to people ages 2-11, the company expected to apply to the Food and Drug Administration in September for early authorization for the age group, the New York Times reported. The company announced their plans for the move on Tuesday to Wall Street analysts and reporters during its quarterly earnings call. Pfizer said it also plans to apply this month for full approval of the vaccine for people from ages 16 to 85. It’s expected to have clinical trial data on the safety of its vaccine in pregnant people by early August. In addition, the FDA is expected to issue an emergency use authorization allowing the Pfizer vaccine to be used in children ages 12 to 15 by next week.
Another 40,733 new coronavirus cases were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday,the third day in a row that mark has remained below 50,000. However, fatalities were up a bit, with 933 deaths blamed on the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to numbers tabulated by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Around the world, the crisis in India continued as more than 382,000 new cases were counted. Brazil was second worldwide with more than 77,000 cases reported on Tuesday. In the U.S., Florida topped Michigan for the most new cases, reporting more than 3,600 on Tuesday. For more on how the virus is spreading throughout the country and the world, watch the video below.
President Joe Biden announced a new vaccination goal on Tuesday that he hopes can be achieved by Independence Day. In the early days of his presidency, Biden’s goal was for the U.S. to administer 200 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office. Now, Biden hopes that at least 70% of all U.S. adults are vaccinated by the 4th of July, The Associated Press reported. “Even if your chance of getting seriously ill is low, why take the risk? It could save your life or the lives of somebody you love,” Biden said on Tuesday. He added that he would like to see 100% of U.S. adults get vaccinated, but that it would be more realistic to aim for 70% by early July. To date, 56.4% of all adults in the U.S. have at least had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, or roughly 145.7 million people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine starts to drop off, more than 147 million people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, reaching 44% of the total U.S. population, since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14. Of the 147 million who have received the first dose, only 105 million have received the second dose. More than 312 million vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s been a week since the CDC revised its guidance on outdoor mask-wearing. The federal agency now says fully vaccinated people can get together outdoors in small gatherings with other inoculated people, or even those who are not vaccinated, and be at low risk for catching COVID-19 -- without wearing a mask. But as the BBC found out when interviewing people on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., there are many differing opinions on whether to unmask while enjoying the warming weather outdoors. In fact, as one Rhode Islander put it, the coronavirus pandemic has created a “new normal.” And he said even when the pandemic is all over, he may continue wearing a mask outdoors. Watch what others had to say in the video below.
More than a year into the pandemic, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced officials will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day, except an order to wear a mask while in public. Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and indoor and outdoor gatherings will be lifted by government officials on May 31. The Health Department said an order requiring people to wear masks will be lifted once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, WPVI in Philadelphia reported. That percentage stood at nearly 42% on Tuesday, according to federal data. Pennsylvania revised its masking order last week after new federal recommendations say fully vaccinated people don't have to wear them outside anymore unless they're at a crowded event. Officials have promised relief for the state's hurting restaurant industry, which has complained for months about capacity restrictions. "The definitive timeline will allow owners and operators time to plan, but for far too many businesses who shuttered over the last few months, this announcement is too late," said John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association.
With vaccine supply and demand ebbing and flowing around the U.S., the Biden administration is set to shift how it will allocate vaccines to states. An administration official said Tuesday that more vaccines will be shipped to states with greater interest and less will be sent to states where demand is lower, according to The Associated Press. Some states have turned down entirely weekly allotments because the demand has waned so significantly. More than 147 million Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while more than 105 million are said to be fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. More than 312 million total doses gave been delivered around the country since the vaccine rollout began late in 2020.
A year after the Little League World Series was canceled for the first time in its 73-year history, one of the many annual events worldwide felled by the coronavirus pandemic, the beloved tournament will make a comeback in 2021, though with a few differences. The primary difference will be that the tournament will feature only teams from the U.S. “The Little League Baseball and Softball World Series events will be held, as scheduled, this August in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Greenville, North Carolina (respectively), featuring teams solely from the United States,” tournament organizers said in a statement on Monday. Little League said in the statement that it was adopting a number of COVID-19 mitigation measures including testing for all players and coaches, limiting off-field activities and strongly encouraging those taking part to be vaccinated – though that will not be a requirement for coaches and players. “All other adults on-site at the events (Little League International-appointed staff, volunteer umpires, officials, etc.), with the exception of team coaches and managers, will be required to provide proof of receiving their final dose of their vaccine at least two weeks prior to the start of their tournament event,” the statement said. For players above the 12-year-old age group, tournaments are being canceled for a second consecutive year. As far as spectator attendance goes, Little League plans to keep it limited to family members and a limited number of individuals associated with the participating teams.
White Plains High School students walk between classes, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Monday that the majority of coronavirus capacity restrictions on retail stores, restaurants and gyms will be lifted by May 19. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited the improved positivity rate and the decline in hospitalizations in the state as reasons behind the decision. "New Yorkers have made tremendous progress," Cuomo said. "It's time to readjust the decision made on the science and on the data."
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont both said the vaccine rollout played a big role in the ability to ease restrictions. "We were able to announce the elimination of business restrictions due to a nation-leading vaccine distribution program which benefits all Connecticut residents, and our neighbors in New York and New Jersey," Lamont said. Watch the video below for more.
With more and more adults getting inoculated with one of the approved coronavirus vaccines, the focus has shifted on getting government authorization to begin vaccinating younger age groups. According to CNN, that development is expected to occur next week. Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization to begin administering its vaccine in children and teens ages 12 to 15, CNN Reported. The FDA is expected to authorize the request early next week. The FDA is still reviewing data from a clinical trial that Pfizer submitted several weeks ago. The drugmaker, which produced its vaccine with German company BioNTech, said a clinical trial that included more than 2,200 individuals in the aforementioned age group showed the vaccine was 100% effective and well tolerated. Currently, the vaccine is only authorized for emergency use in people from age 16 or older, CNN reported.
Two nationwide pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, reportedly account for the majority of wasted COVID-19 shots, NBC News reported, citing government data obtained by Kaiser Health News. As of late March, there were 182,874 wasted doses and CVS was responsible for nearly half of those, while Walgreens was responsible for 21 percent, NBC News reported. Between the two companies, that's more wasted doses than states, U.S. territories and federal agencies, combined, according to NBC News. More than half of the discarded doses were Pfizer's vaccine.
Another 49,921 new coronavirus cases were tabulated across the country on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics, the second consecutive day that fewer than 50,000 new cases were reported. These numbers are on par with the new caseload volume seen back in early October 2020. The positivity rate over the last seven days in the U.S. continued to stay at its lowest point over the last three months, at least, coming in at 3.88%. And the U.S. added another 477 fatalities on Monday, bringing the national death toll to 577,565. Across the country, Michigan remains the coronavirus hotspot, tallying more new cases that any other state on Monday. For a closer look at the data, watch the video below.
India reported more than 357,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country's pandemic total to more than 20.2 million, CNBC reported, citing the country's health ministry. India has become just the second country to record 20 million or more cases, joining the U.S. which leads the world with more than 32 million. More than 222,408 deaths have been reported in India, but media reports suggest the death toll is likely higher, especially as burial grounds and crematoriums remain overwhelmed, CNBC said. Only 2.08 percent of India's population of more than 1.3 billion has been fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University. Countries around the world are ramping up aid and medical supplies to the beleaguered nation, which has been dealing with a shortage of oxygen for weeks. Watch the video below for more.
As the pace of vaccination has slowed recently in New York, officials are raising the push to vaccinate between 70% and 90% of New York’s population. The seven-day tally of vaccinations in New York declined to about 1.2 million for the week ending May 2, down about 25% from mid-April. "You're starting to deal with a population that is less eager to get it," Cuomo said of the vaccine. Cuomo announced officials are targeting young people, who he called "the youthful and the doubtful,” with more vaccination program and outreach. For example, state officials have asked high school leaders to bus students age 16 and above to mass vaccination sites to get vaccinated. "This is the population we need to get vaccinated," Cuomo said,
In a bid to boost coronavirus vaccinations, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said people who get a coronavirus vaccination in May will be eligible for a free beer at thirteen New Jersey-based breweries. The initiative comes as a significant number of people say they are still not willing to get vaccinated for coronavirus, CNBC reports. “We’re not going to be afraid to try new things,” Murphy said as he unveiled the new program, dubbed “Shot and a Beer,” at a press briefing. The deal is only available to state residents ages 21 years and older, Murphy specified, and people will have to show their vaccine cards as proof before receiving their reward, the Democratic governor said. This isn’t the first outside-the-box incentive for people to get vaccinated. Krispy Kreme announced the company will give vaccinated individuals a free donut after showing their vaccination card.
On Monday, cafes and restaurants were allowed to reopen for outdoor sit-down service in Greece for the first time in nearly six months. Cafes, restaurants and bars have been shut to all but takeout and delivery services since lockdown measures were imposed in early November. Tables must be set a certain distance apart while standing customers and music are not allowed. A maximum of six customers are allowed per table, and staff must carry out compulsory coronavirus home self-tests, The Associated Press reported. The government had a nightly curfew that was in force from 9 p.m., but as of Monday, it has been pushed back to 11 p.m., with bars, restaurants and cafes allowed to remain open until 15 minutes before curfew.
Denmark will not use Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in its immunization program, because the Danish Health Authority has concluded that the benefits of the vaccine do not outweigh the risk of causing blood clots. “The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded that there is a possible link between rare but severe cases of blood clots (VITT) and the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson,” the country’s health authority stated. To make the decision, the Danish Health Authority said it took into account the current situation in Denmark where the virus is under relative control and most unvaccinated people are young and healthy. Denmark originally pre-ordered about 7 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson, more than from any other producer. This vaccine suspension comes less than a month after Denmark became the first European Union member to drop the AstraZeneca vaccine for similar reasons, Bloomberg reports.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Monday that invalidated any remaining emergency COVID-19 orders, the Miami Herald reported. DeSantis also signed a new bill into law that restricts businesses, schools and government entities in the state from requiring people to show their vaccination status, the Herald said. “I think it’s the evidence-based thing to do,’’ DeSantis said.“I think folks that are saying that they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that you really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the data you don’t believe in the science....We are no longer in the state of emergency.”
The United Kingdom pledged additional aid and resources to India over the weekend, becoming one of the latest countries to send additional medical supplies. The U.K. government is sending an additional 1,000 ventilators and creating an advisory group that can assist hospitals and officials in India, as the beleaguered nation deals with a shortage of oxygen, The Associated Press reported. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a video meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the cooperative efforts. “The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the U.K. and India,’’ Johnson said, according to the AP. India reported more than 390,000 new infections on Sunday, down from a total of over 400,000 in the previous 24 hours.
Germany's famed Oktoberfest beer festival has been canceled again due to the coronavirus, AFP reported. The news was announced by Bavaria's state premier Markus Soeder on Monday. "In the classic beer tents at the big festivals, social distancing, masks and other measures are practically impossible to implement," Soeder said, according to AFP. The cancellation of the festival in 2020 marked the first time the event wouldn't take place since World War II. "The situation is too precarious," Soeder added. "Imagine there was a new wave and it then became a superspreader event. The brand would be damaged forever and we don't want that."
Juanita Ortega, left, receives the Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Anne-Marie Zamora at a Cedars-Sinai sponsored pop-up vaccine clinic at the Watts-Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Coronavirus infections continue to decline in the U.S. as more Americans become fully vaccinated. According to CNBC, about 2 in 5 Americans are completely inoculated against COVID-19. The number of new infections is also decreasing, with an average of 49,000 cases per day being reported. It's the first time the number has dipped below 50,000 since October, CNBC said. The daily average was around 70,000 just a few weeks ago. Data published from Johns Hopkins University showed the U.S. reported under 30,000 news cases as of May 3. Florida reported the most new cases with more than 3,800. For more on the spread of the virus in the U.S. and around the world, watch the video below.
A government-approved concert with thousands of maskless spectators was held Sunday in Liverpool, England. The event was held as part of a pilot project known as the Events Research Programme to test crowd safety at live events, AFP reported. About 5,000 were on hand for the performance which featured the English indie band Blossoms. "I think it is good to get it all started again to test if it can all work for summer, and if it will all go ahead in the summer as well," concertgoer, Freya Begley told AFP. Watch the video below for more.
An experiment in living with COVID. Music fans dance at a UK music festival, but they had to test negative to get in.
Officials with the upcoming Toyko Summer Olympics have requested hundreds of nurses to help out with the upcoming global competition, but that request is proving to be unpopular. According to The Associated Press, some nurses already feel they are near their breaking point with the pandemic. A new spike of virus cases is also underway with officials recently issuing a state of emergency order for Tokyo and Osaka. The officials have already said they will need 10,000 medical workers, as 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes descend on the county later this year. In addition, thousands of media members, officials, judges and sponsors are expected as well. The new request called for 500 nurses to help staff the games.
“Beyond feeling anger, I was stunned at the insensitivity,” Mikito Ikeda, a nurse in Nagoya, a city located in central Japan, told The Associated Press. “It shows how human life is being taken lightly.” Susumu Morita, the secretary general of the Japan Federation of Medical Workers’ Unions, said in a statement that the Olympics should not take priority over the pandemic. “We must definitely stop the proposal to send as Olympic volunteers those nurses, tasked with protecting the fight against the serious coronavirus pandemic,” Morita said. “I am extremely infuriated by the insistence of pursuing the Olympics despite the risk to patients’ and nurses’ health and lives.”
Doctors are watching as the demographic for COVID-19 patients in hospital wards is shifting from the elderly to middle-aged and young adults. Across the U.S., adults under the age of 50 now make up the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 35% of all hospitalizations nationwide, NPR reported. Hospitalizations in adults over 65 years old has declined. "We're now seeing people in their 30s, 40s and 50s — young people who are really sick," Dr. Vishnu Chundi, an infectious disease physician and chair of the Chicago Medical Society's COVID-19 task force, said. "Most of them make it, but some do not. ... I just lost a 32-year-old with two children, so it's heartbreaking."
Millions of children could be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the fall if the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use on young teens, according to Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. On Sunday, Gottlieb told CBS’s “Face The Nation” that if the vaccine is approved for the 12-15 age group, as many 5 million children could get vaccinated immediately, and an additional 5 to 7 million could be vaccinated by the beginning of the school year this fall. “I'm hopeful that the FDA is going to authorize the Pfizer vaccine, the company I'm on the board of, [which] has applied for permission to start giving its vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds," Gottlieb said, according to The Hill. "I'm hopeful the FDA is going to authorize that in a very short time period."
East Hartford High School junior Zander Robinson receives a vaccination from EMT Mary Kate Staunton of Clinton at a mass vaccination site at Pratt & Whitney Runway in East Hartford, Conn., Monday, April 26, 2021. Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC) hosted a "student skip day" to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to students from East Hartford High School and CREC Schools at the mass vaccination site. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Pfizer will begin sending doses of its coronavirus vaccine made in the U.S. to Canada next week. According to Reuters, Canada will be the second country besides the U.S. to receive doses from the facility located in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The company began shipping doses of the vaccine to Mexico earlier this week. "I can confirm that as of May 3, the Canadian supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will come from its manufacturing site in Kalamazoo," Canada federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said. Previously, Pfizer had been supplying Mexico and Canada with doses coming from the production plant in Belgium.
India is experiencing the worst surge in cases that any nation has seen throughout the entire pandemic, and on Saturday the nation broke a global record by reporting over 400,000 cases on Saturday. According to The Washington Post, experts believe the case count in India will continue to grow as the healthcare system faces a huge strain. On Saturday, the same day of the broken record, a hospital in New Delhi treating COVID-19 patients ran out of oxygen. At least eight patients died in the hour it took for new supplies to arrive at the facility, one of them being a doctor at the hospital. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, said the surge India is dealing with is “like a war,” and suggested a nationwide shutdown. “No one likes to lock down the country,” he said, but followed up saying that a temporary lockdown “could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak.”
More than 100 colleges said they will make it mandatory for students to receive COVID-19 vaccines in order to attend in-person classes in the fall, according to a New York Times survey. Schools including DePaul University, Emory University and Wesleyan University are ordering all students to get vaccinated. Others have announced they are requiring athletes or those who live on campus to get the vaccine. The chancellor, Jay A. Perman said students and employees of the University System of Maryland will be required to get vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall. Although private colleges make up the bulk of the schools with vaccine mandates, some public universities have also moved to require the shots. Most schools are allowing medical, religious and other exemptions.
Approximately 146 million people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, reaching almost 44% of the total U.S. population, since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14. Of the 146 million who have received the first dose, only 103 million have received the second dose. More than 312 million vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are the latest coronavirus numbers globally, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 152,271,623
-
Recoveries: 90,017,018
-
Fatalities: 3,194,190
