One of the biggest travel hubs in New York City is now one of the biggest vaccination sites. AFP reported that a pilot program designed to make vaccines more accessible to travelers or those who might be reluctant to get the shot is now underway. Grand Central is equipped to vaccinate around 250 to 300 people a day with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "This process is designed to be simple so you can get your shot and be on your way in the shortest amount of time possible," said Catherine Rinaldi, president of MetroNorth railroad.

John Bovill, an insurance worker, was one of those who got inoculated at the historic train station. He told AFP that he was reluctant to get the shot, but only because he contracted coronavirus in March 2020, and recently learned he had antibodies. His decision to get the shot was partly due to his desire to travel this summer, he told AFP. "The airlines will require it, my work will probably require it," he said. "Grand Central is easy to get to on the 7 line. So I figured, let's get it done."