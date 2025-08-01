You may have seen this image, or one like it, making the rounds on social media recently. A weather map showed a major hurricane positioned just off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, while another swirled near Bermuda.

One computer forecast model's prediction of what the weather map will look like in 15 days from August 7, 2025. (AccuWeather)

Could this happen? Probably not. While this is the European computer forecast model, demonstrably more accurate than any other, this particular map shows only one forecast from hundreds of different weather models. Even within the European model, this is only one of 50 different predictions from ensemble members (forecasts generated with slightly different initial conditions to explore a broader range of possibilities).

During the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the European model predicted 129 tropical storms, but only 18 storms actually developed. That's not a great accuracy rate. And that only counts predictions up to seven days in the future; the model map shown above is from 15 days out, a notoriously inaccurate range for hurricanes shown on a computer model.

The only useful thing you can do from a model prediction that far out is to look at all the predictions, not just one. Over at Google Weather Lab: Cyclones, you can see the point forecasts for all low pressure systems out to 10 days into the future, not only for the European ensembles, but also for Google's new AI forecast models.

Model predictions for 10 days out from August 7, 2025. Orange is the European Model while blue and green are Google AI models. (Google Weather Lab: Cyclones).

Looking at all that data, you can interpret that a low pressure system in the Atlantic will be tracking northwest in ten days (it doesn't show two storms because that wasn't until 15 days out, and this forecast doesn't predict that far). It looks like a low pressure system could be in the Southeast United States, but that's not clear.

To be more specific about time, place, and strength (remember, a hurricane is a tropical storm of a certain strength) you'd have to look at the other hundreds of models, and how they agree and trend over time. Then, you'd have to look at the overall weather pattern, what it will mean and has meant in the past in similar situations, and how that might affect each model prediction. That's what meteorologists do.

But could it happen theoretically? Ignoring the weather models crying wolf, yes, there have been several Atlantic hurricane seasons where two or more hurricanes have existed in the Atlantic basin at the same time. In fact, there have been three. Statistically, it is more likely to happen in September, which is the peak of hurricane season.

Bottom line: Yes, two hurricanes could be in the Atlantic basin two weeks from now, but it is highly unlikely.