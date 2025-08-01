If you thought the United States was the tornado capital of the world, you'd be wrong, at least by one measure. Although the U.S. gets a lot of tornadoes, more than 1,000 per year on average, the tornado density in the United Kingdom is nearly twice that of the U.S., according to recent research.

The U.K. even has its own Tornado Alley, with the highest likelihood of seeing a tornado east of Reading and west of London.

Tornadoes between 1980 and 2012, mapped by Dr. Kelsey Mulder and the author. Monthly Weather Review.

A research study in 2023 concluded that the density of tornadoes was 2.3 tornadoes per year per 10,000 square kilometers in the U.K., whereas the U.S. has a density of 1.3 twisters.

While that seems hard to believe, the U.K. is a small country and there are wide swaths of the U.S. where tornadoes are rare (most of the West Coast and Rocky Mountains, for example). If you compare the U.K. density to a state in Tornado Alley closer to the size of the U.K., like Oklahoma (density 3.6) or Kansas (density 11.2), the U.S. state wins.

All tornadoes documented in the United Kingdom since 1950 (Source: European Severe Weather Database, ESSL).

The European Severe Weather Database has documented just short of 800 tornadoes in the U.K. since 1950. The strongest tornado since 1950 hit London on Dec. 8, 1954, with winds between 187 and 212 mph on the TORRO rating scale, which would correspond to an EF3 or EF4 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The most expensive twister in the U.K. was the Birmingham tornado in 2005, which caused $54 million in damage.

Also important to note: The U.K. twisters are not nearly as strong as those in the U.S., because most of them are not formed from supercell thunderstorms, but rather smaller tornadoes spawned by cold fronts.

Research is lacking on tornadoes in the United Kingdom, but scientists believe they may have found a reason why there are so many. It's called "horizontal shearing instability" and is the focus of future research.

Bottom line: When compared to the U.S., a much larger country, the U.K. has a higher tornado density, but comparing a similar-sized state in Tornado Alley, the U.S. wins.