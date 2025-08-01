The water's hot in Florida, but is it unusual?

A viral social media post on X talked about a 97-degree water temperature reading at the Everglades National Park in southwest Florida yesterday, and 95 degrees at Tampa. While that sounds hot, it's the peak of summer, so it makes sense that the hottest annual water temperatures would be this time of year. Here's a map of the water temperatures at noon on Wednesday:

According to NOAA, the East Bay weather station in Tampa did, in fact, spike to a water temperature of 95 degrees Tuesday evening.

Is 95 degrees the hottest water temperature ever in Tampa? The East Bay station reached a water temperature peak of 93 degrees last year, on July 20, 94 degrees the year before, on July 15, 2023, and 95 degrees on August 1, 2022. So, this is not a new record.

A station at Port Manatee in Tampa Bay, more than 20 miles south of Tampa, also reached 95 degrees. Other sensors in the area stayed below 95.

Moving to the Everglades, the water at the Bob Allen station in Everglades National Park hit 97 on Wednesday, but was even higher earlier in the week. According to the NOAA graph, it spiked to around 99 degrees on Monday afternoon. However, all readings over 97 degrees are listed as "missing" in the data in the official record, likely because it was flagged by quality control, so it's not an official reading.

Are any of these record-breaking Florida water temperatures? Probably not. The station at Manatee Bay has stayed below 95 this week, and it reported 101 degrees in 2023.

Sidenote: An official station at South Port Everglades, Florida has also been reporting water temperatures as high as 104 degrees this week, but many observations are missing and this is likely bad data.

Caution must be used with water temperature readings for two reasons. First, not all stations on the NDBC website are official. Although they show nearly 30 stations in Southwest Florida, there are no official NOAA stations in that part of the state, and only two in the Florida Keys.

Secondly, there are few records for water temperature extremes, so it's hard to put high temperatures in context with what is normally measured at the station. Each station is at a different depth underwater, and temperatures vary greatly over a few feet. Stations with a sensor closer to the surface will read warmer, for example the Bob Allen station's sensor is at 5 feet below sea level, while the Tampa station is 7.9 feet down.

Bottom line: It's like bathwater in Florida this week, but they've seen hotter.