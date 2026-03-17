Kenyan flooding leads to dozens of deaths, displacement

Heavy rains and flooding in Kenya over the past weeks have left dozens of people dead and damaged homes and public infrastructure, local authorities said Sunday.

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A Kenyan man tries to recover items from his damaged shop at Grogon garage area, known for automotive workshops and auto spares along the banks of the Nairobi River, in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 7. (Photo Credit: Daniel Irungu/EPA)

March 15 (UPI) -- Heavy rains and flooding in Kenya over the past weeks have left dozens of people dead and damaged homes and public infrastructure, local authorities said Sunday.

The BBC reported that the current death toll caused by the heavy rains stands at 62 people, up from 42 a week prior. The outlet said more than have of the deaths have taken part in areas of Nairobi where there is poor drainage and obstruction of rivers due to unregulated development.

The Interior Ministry said further flooding was possible as heavy rains continued Sunday.

In a post Saturday on Facebook, the Kenya Red Cross Society said both the Nairobi and Ngong Rivers have breached their banks, leading to flooding in several areas throughout the capital of Nairobi. The floodwaters have also caused traffic disruptions along major roadways in the Central Business District.

The organization said its aqua rescue teams rescued 11 people overnight, including two children from a flood home in Kilimani.

Kenyan authorities urged people living in low-lying areas to evacuate to higher ground, leading at least 2,000 people to be displaced, the BBC reported.

Kenyan President William Ruto said Sunday that workers were clearing blocked drainage systems and providing emergency food and medical supplies to those who needed it.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said that despite the deadly rainfall, a drought crisis impacts millions of people in the country. Drought has led to more than 3.3 million people needing food assistance, 1.5. million in need of water and more than 200,000 children.