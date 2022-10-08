Julia could reach East Pacific, spark new Atlantic storm next week

Copied

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that Julia's effects may extend farther than just Central America, but perhaps to the East Pacific Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Sea, near the coast of Columbia, on Friday and has since continued to track westward towards Central America. Julia is forecast to continue to strengthen this weekend prior to making landfall in Nicaragua as a hurricane.

As Julia approaches and moves through Nicaragua, the country and its bordering nations are likely to be pounded by dangerous rainfall and wind gusts.

Forecasters expect Julia to lose some wind intensity once the storm interacts with the terrain of Central America. No matter the wind intensity of Julia, the storm is likely to remain at least a tropical rainstorm, continuing to threaten the area with heavy rainfall across Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

"The mountainous terrain of Central America will enhance rainfall along the storm's path. This can lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides" said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Once the center of Julia is inland, there are several possible scenarios that AccuWeather meteorologists are analyzing, most of which will be determined by the exact track of the storm.

"Should Julia stay farther south and away from the highest terrain, the energy from the storm may be able to make it to the East Pacific before dissipating," explained DaSilva.

In this scenario, it's possible that any new storm would keep the name Julia. While there are separate names for tropical storms in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, when the energy of one basin moves to the other, sometimes the name of the original system is kept.

This already happened once this tropical season, with Tropical Storm Bonnie. After strengthening into a tropical storm in the Caribbean Sea, Bonnie made landfall at the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border and then proceeded to reach the East Pacific Ocean and strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane.

Bonnie's journey across both basins made it one for the record books, journeying more than 6,600 miles and becoming one of only three total storms to ever cross over and become a major hurricane.

The secret to Bonnie's success traversing Central America was its track - a path that escaped the highest mountain peaks of the region.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

While Julia may be able to hold on long enough, it's also possible that the mountainous terrain of Honduras and Guatemala may be too much for the tropical system to overcome.

"It's not out of the question that Julia could dissipate completely over Central America, especially if it takes a more northerly track over the more mountainous areas. If this happens, it's possible that any lingering energy could be pulled northward over southern Mexico and into the Bay of Campeche, sparking a new tropical system," DaSilva said.

DaSilva explained that, in this scenario, any regenerated tropical system would be more likely to gain a new name. The next name on the Atlantic Basin list for this season is Karl.

The warm waters in the bay are a typical breeding ground for tropical systems in early October, as well as across the Caribbean Sea. Although this is not the case currently, the weather pattern during this time of year tends to favor bringing a tropical system northward of the Gulf Coast.

Julia does not pose an immediate threat to the U.S., there is a slight chance that a regenerated Julia or a brand new system could wander close to parts of the Gulf Coast, or the waters east of Florida, during the middle of October.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that residents in hurricane-prone areas should stay vigilant as the month of October continues, as October is responsible for some of the most notorious Atlantic hurricanes in history.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.