Italian secret service agents among victims of Lake Maggiore boat accident

The 52-foot boat had been carrying 24 people when it encountered difficulty during a “violent storm,” officials said. Some of the survivors managed to swim to shore.

Copied

Recovery operations of the boat by fire brigade and scuba divers on May 29, 2023 in Sesto Calende, Italy. Four people have died after a vessel, described as a houseboat capsized and sank during a sudden storm on Lake Maggiore in Lisanza. Around 23 tourists and two crew members were on board the boat reportedly celebrating a birthday party. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Two Italian secret service agents and a retired member of Israel’s security forces were among the four victims from Sunday’s fatal boat accident on Lake Maggiore, northern Italy.

The Italian victims were named as Tiziana Barnobi, 53, and Claudio Alonzi, 62, a delegate of Italy’s secret service confirmed, while a spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry identified the Israeli victim as Shimoni Erez, 60.

The boat captain, whose Russian partner Anna Bozhkova, 50, also died in the incident, is under investigation for culpable manslaughter, according to the Italian prosecutor.

Fire brigade and scuba divers perform recovery operations of the boat on May 29, 2023 in Sesto Calende, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

The 16-meter (52-foot) houseboat was carrying 24 people at over capacity when an apparent waterspout struck it, causing it to capsize on Sunday evening, CNN affiliate Sky Tg24 reported.

Some of the party managed to swim to the shore, according Sky Tg24, adding that, although five were taken to the hospital, none of the survivors sustained any serious injuries.

Divers and a helicopter were also used as part of the search and rescue operation, according to the local fire service.

The Israeli victim and another Israeli national were not expected to be on the boat, the local prosecutor said, after the two had missed a flight on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

Fire brigade and scuba divers perform recovery operations of the boat on May 29, 2023 in Sesto Calende, Italy. Four people have died after a vessel, described as a houseboat capsized and sank during a sudden storm that generated strong waves on Sunday evening on Lake Maggiore in Lisanza. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

A delegate of the Italian secret service issued a public condolence “sharing closeness and pain for the tragic event to the families of the victims.”

Italy’s military police, the Carabinieri, are assisting with the investigation, the prosecutor’s office told CNN.

Lake Maggiore is a popular destination for tourists and is shared by Italy and Switzerland.

Passengers had been reportedly celebrating a birthday party when the boat, traveling between the Italian towns of Lisanza and Dormelletto, capsized, according to Sky Tg24.

A helicopter searches for missing passengers after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Lake Maggiore, Italy, on Sunday. (Vigili Del Fuoco/AP)

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.