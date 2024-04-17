Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts in spectacular fashion

A spectacular eruption of Indonesia's Ruang Volcano was caught on camera and weather satellite, while local residents were evacuated to a nearby island.

Copied

Hundreds of people in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province have been evacuated after eruptions of the Ruang volcano. Most of the island's 800 residents were evacuated to nearby Tagulandang Island, Reuters reported.

According to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, over 1,000 earthquakes occurred two days prior to Wednesday's eruption, while the volcano spewed lava and ash clouds into the sky in smaller eruptions.

Indonesia's Ruang Volcano erupts on April 17, 2024. (PVMBG)

Spectacular videos of volcanic lightning and cloud explosions on weather satellite maps have surfaced, including a video showing volcanic lightning, which is more frequent and fleeting than lightning strikes occurring in a thunderstorm.

Volcanic lightning is not well understood, but it can be spectacular. As of Wednesday morning, more than 4,000 lightning strikes had been detected around Ruang.

The night sky glowed red and flashed with lightning as Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupted Wednesday evening, forcing hundreds to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/7bwUhi2Bt7 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 17, 2024

The eruption was captured by Japan's Himawari weather satellite, showing an explosion in infrared temperatures and a loop showing ash and sulfur dioxide emanating from the eruption. The last eruption of Mount Rauang was in September 2022.