Indonesia volcano erupts in electrifying fashion

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki lit up the night sky with glowing lava and bolts of lightning when the volcano erupted on Aug. 1, 2025.

In this photo released by Geological Agency (Badan Geologi) of the Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, lightning strikes as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic material during an eruption in East Flores, Indonesia, Friday, August. 1, 2025. (Badan Geologi via AP)

August began with a burst of volcanic activity in Indonesia as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted, sending ash miles into the sky.

Part of the eruption unfolded at night, illuminating the darkness with the fiery glow of lava and flashes of lightning.

Violent volcano eruptions are often accompanied by lightning as the rapidly growing plume of ash generates a tremendous amount of static electricity in the atmosphere. Once enough charge builds up, it is released all at once in a bolt of lightning.

In this photo released by Geological Agency (Badan Geologi) of the Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, lava glows on the slope of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki during an eruption in East Flores, Indonesia, Friday, August. 1, 2025. (Badan Geologi via AP)

Friday's eruption was the most recent recorded at Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in recent months and years. In early July, which later blanketed nearby towns, roads and fields with ash, according to The Associated Press.

“People around the volcano have increasingly understood how to minimize the impact of disaster risks as eruptions became more frequent since the end of 2023,” said Abdul Muhari, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson.

Local officials are warning nearby residents to stay at least 6 km (3.7 miles) away from the volcano and to be on alert for mudflows when rain falls across the region.