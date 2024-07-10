Hot car deaths: Infant dies in Arizona, 2024 death toll climbs to 17

The inside temperature of a car parked in a sunny spot rockets to dangerous levels in minutes. The rate at which temperatures rise the fastest occurs within the first 10 minutes.

President and Founder of Kids and Car Safety, Janette Fennell shares her tips for keeping all your passengers safe during hot days.

As much of the nation deals with sweltering conditions that aren't letting up any time soon, officials are warning of the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot vehicles.

In the latest tragic incident being reported, an infant died after being left inside a vehicle in Cordes Lakes, Arizona on Tuesday, July 30, according to Kids and Car Safety, which reported this is at least the 17th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year and the second hot car fatality in Arizona.

This was the twelfth hot car death in July. Most recently, a 4-year-old died after he was left unattended at home and then got into a vehicle on his own in Fitzgerald, Georgia on July 24. Before that, a 2-month-old girl died after being left inside a vehicle in Lakewood, New Jersey on July 15. Later the same day, a toddler was pulled from a hot car outside an apartment in Monticello, New York and later died. A 1-year-old boy died after being left inside a vehicle in Fairfield, Illinois, on July 14, and a 5-year-old boy died after being left inside an SUV in Omaha, Nebraska, on July 10.

Heatstroke can start when the body reaches a core temperature of 104 degrees. Death can occur at 107 degrees. Because a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s, a hot car can quickly become dangerous. Dogs left in cars face the same risk; their only way to cool down is through sweat glands on their paws or by panting.

Nationwide Hot Car Deaths: A Disturbing Trend

Hot car deaths continue to be a pressing concern across the country. Since 1990, at least 1,093 children have lost their lives after being left in vehicles, according to KidsAndCarSafety.org. An additional 7,500 children have survived with varying degrees of injuries. Nearly 90% of these victims are 3 years old or younger.

Kids and Car Safety is also monitoring three additional child fatalities pending autopsy results. The organization has tracked hot vehicle deaths for years and is pushing automakers to add more technology to prevent them.

For more resources on preventing hot car deaths visit the Kids and Car Safety website.