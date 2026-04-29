Hot air balloon crashes into California casino after 'unplanned launch' caused by strong winds

The balloon crashed into the side of the casino and struck a power line before finally coming to rest in a field southeast of Grant Line Road, police said.

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A hot air balloon crashes into a California casino. (Photo Credit: Elk Grove Police Department | Facebook)

A hot air balloon crashed into a California casino after an "unplanned launch" on Monday, and the pilot walked away unharmed, officials said.

The Elk Grove Police Department said "unexpected" strong winds caused the "unplanned launch" of a hot air balloon from the Sky River Casino in Sacramento County at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

The balloon crashed into the side of the casino and struck a power line before finally coming to rest in a field southeast of Grant Line Road, police said.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was not injured. No other injuries to people on the ground were reported.

Police said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified.

Reporting by TMX