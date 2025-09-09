Hikers high on magic mushrooms rescued from New York's Catskills

"The original caller admitted the group had consumed mushrooms and one of them was experiencing a debilitating high," according to New York's DEC.

A hiker is guided out of the Slide Mountain Wilderness near Giant Ledge in New York. (Photo credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.)

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Four hikers, lost in the New York State Catskill Mountains while high on psychedelic mushrooms, were rescued as one of the hikers experienced a "debilitating high."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said they received a satellite text at about 5 p.m. EDT on Aug. 29, about the group.

"The hikers text messaged for help late Friday while lost in the Slide Mountain Wilderness near Giant Ledge, an interconnected trail hike ranging from 1,100 to 2,600 feet in elevation with several sheer cliffs and drop," James McCartney, president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, said Thursday.

The hikers, who were in their 20s and were not named, were found before dark and were safely led down the mountain. None of them were injured or required hospitalization. Rescuers had to go back the next day to locate their lost car keys and belongings.

"Rangers provided a courtesy ride to the subjects' rental lodging," according to authorities. The rangers "hiked back up" the next day and "found a sling bag with the keys under a log in tall ferns."

Psilocybin mushrooms, also referred to as "magic mushrooms," can cause visual and auditory hallucinations and distort the users' sense of time, when consumed. They can also cause confusion, disorientation and anxiety.

Since the start of July, the DEC said it had already responded to 139 search and rescue incidents. A total of 362 rescues were logged in 2024.