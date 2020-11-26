Comments
News / Weather News
Here's what we're thankful for at AccuWeather this year
By John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Nov. 26, 2020 9:28 AM
Members of the AccuWeather team express what they’re thankful for this year as we all wish you a happy and safe Thanksgiving.
This year has changed the way of life for many all over the world. From the coronavirus pandemic to a record-breaking hurricane season, the challenges this year have been many and unique.
Such a year begs reflection on things that we appreciate and may take for granted. In recognition of Thanksgiving, the AccuWeather TV network holiday segment "What I'm Thankful For" is highlighting appreciation of the good that is all around us.
Messages will span all over the community including Red Cross blood recipients, disaster victims, UPS team members and more.
Starting Nov. 21 at 7 a.m. and lasting until Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. eastern time, a message of thanks will play on the AccuWeather network four times a day (7a, 9a, 5p, and 8p eastern time).
If you've missed "What I'm Thankful For" on TV, you can watch portions of it in the video player above.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.