Heat wave: Most record highs since 1951, 12,000 heat records broken

More than 12,000 weather stations set new daily heat records during the heat wave, causing 7 entire states to set new March temperature records.

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A very early and warm start to spring has caused leaves to bloom ahead of schedule for the central Plains and parts of the West. For other parts of the country, however, the spring bloom is on hold.

During the unprecedented March heat waves in the central and western United States, more than 12,000 daily records and more than 2,500 monthly records were broken at weather stations across the West. Seven states preliminarily set their highest March temperatures ever.

During the peak of the heat wave on March 18 and March 22, NOAA's NCEI says that 4,447 weather stations across the West set daily record high temperatures, and 2,010 set their highest March temperatures on record. For the month, 12,347 daily and 2,596 monthly records have been set.

In 544 of those monthly records, weather station records go back more than 100 years, including Lawrence, Kansas, (157 years); Winnemucca, Nevada, (149 years); and Fort McKavett, Texas, (148 years).

To put it another way, the heat in Lawrence, Kansas, was worse than anything on record since 1869, when there were only 37 states and the first transcontinental railroad was completed. This was eight years before Thomas Edison invented the phonograph and Alexander Graham Bell installed the first commercial telephone.

From a smaller subset of 247 U.S. towns in the Climate Central database, the number of record highs this March (794) is the largest number set for any month since 1950. The runner-up is 771 in June 1952.

A sign warns hikers of trail closures due to extreme heat at Camelback Mountain on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)

The heat dome shut down hiking trails, ended the Death Valley superbloom and closed ski resorts in California.

States that set new March records included Arizona, where Yuma broke the previous state record of 104 by 5 degrees, at 109. In New Mexico, no station had been hotter than 94 in March until this year, when Tucumcari and Cavern City reached 100 degrees.

In Iowa, it had never been above 91 degrees in March, but 20 stations recorded higher temperatures during this heat wave, with Little Sioux maxing out at 97. The temperature in California rose to 112 degrees, at Buttercup & Squaw Lake, a new state record for the month. Nevada, Utah and Wyoming rounded out the list.