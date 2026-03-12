Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, creating hazardous conditions

Live camera shows lava fountaining at Kilauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the volcano’s 43rd episode as USGS issues an Orange warning indicating limited aviation hazards.

March 11 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began erupting again Tuesday morning, creating hazardous conditions in the nearby area.

The geological event ended at 6:21 p.m. local time after the fallout of tephra, a mix of volcanic rock and ash, caused highways to close and flights to be canceled.

Ashfall from Kilauea’s March 10 eruption prompted the closure of parts of HI-11 on Hawaii’s Big Island. Local officials warned that the falling ash created hazardous road conditions.

The episode was the latest in the ongoing eruption at Halema'uma'u crater at Kilauea's summit, which began in December 2024.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday's event featured fountains of lava with peak heights of 1,300 feet and "significant heat and ash" in a plume that peaked at more than 30,000 feet high.

USGS live-streams the activity on YouTube.