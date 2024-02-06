Firefighters rescue two deer that fell through ice on Michigan lake

A fire department cut through the thin ice while on a hovercraft, rescuing two deer trapped in the icy water of a lake in Michigan.

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan rescued two deer that fell through the thin ice covering a frozen lake.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded alongside the Cannon Township Fire Department when two deer were spotted stranded on the ice covering Versluis Lake at Versluis Park in Grand Rapids.

A video of the rescue shows firefighters using a rescue hovercraft to reach where the deer were struggling in the frigid waters.

The deer were brought to shore, where bystanders from the nearby Waterford Condos helped dry and warm the animals to prevent hypothermia.