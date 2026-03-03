Firefighters rescue person and dog from frozen river in Ontario

The OFS Ice Rescue Team used a fortuna sled and a tethered rescue system to safely bring the person and dog back to shore.

Ice rescue teams work to save a dog and person who fell through frozen Rideau River on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Photo Credit: Ottawa Fire Services - Service des incendies d'Ottawa | Facebook)

March 2 (UPI) -- Ontario firefighters came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice on a frozen river -- as well as an attempted rescuer who also fell through.

Ottawa Fire Services said on social media that a 911 call Sunday morning reported a dog had fallen through the ice covering the Rideau River, near the intersection of Strandherd Drive and Prince of Wales Drive.

"Upon arrival, Firefighters confirmed visual contact with the dog. Crews also identified a bystander who had attempted to rescue the animal and had subsequently fallen through the ice," the post said.

Both were examined by paramedics at the scene.

"This incident serves as an important reminder to residents: never venture onto the ice to attempt a rescue yourself. Your best chance of survival, and your pet's, is to remain on shore and immediately call 911 for our trained Ice Rescue Teams," OFS said.