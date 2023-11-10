Firefighters perform unusual calf rescue

Firefighters in Shropshire, England, came to the rescue of a calf that fell into a slurry pit. Photo courtesy of Amber Watch Wellington/Facebook

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England were dispatched to conduct an unusual rescue when a calf was found sinking into a slurry pit.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Wellington Fire Station said a crew from Amber Watch was dispatched alongside personnel from Minsterley on a report of "an incident classified as animal rescue in Pontesbury."

The rescuers arrived to find a calf had fallen into a slurry pit and was unable to extract itself from the sludge.

The firefighters used "large animal rescue equipment" to bring the calf back to dry land.