Etau turns deadly in Vietnam as Vamco lashes the Philippines
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 11, 2020 7:16 AM
Strong wind and heavy rain blasted Miami Beach, Florida, on Nov. 8, as Tropical Storm Eta inched closer and closer to the area.
Tropical Storm Etau turns deadly in Vietnam as Typhoon Vamco lashes the Philippines - two areas that have already weathered several tropical systems in recent weeks, including typhoons.
Satellite loop from Wednesday evening, local time, as Typhoon Vamco neared landfall in eastern Luzon in the northern Philippines. RAMMB/CIRA
Etau made landfall near Nha Trang, along the south-central coast of Vietnam on Tuesday, local time, as a tropical storm. The storm quickly lost wind intensity once inland and became a tropical rainstorm over the mountainous terrain while continuing to bring flooding rainfall.
The heavy rain from Etau led to a mudslide in central Vietnam that killed one person. At least two deaths have been attributed to the storm, according to VN Express International.
In advance of the storm, five airports were shut down as preparations were made.
Rain from Etau will continue to wind down into Thursday, though some additional flooding is expected as rain falls on already saturated ground.
Rain totals of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) are expected to be widespread across central and southern Vietnam, southern Laos and eastern Cambodia. Higher rainfall totals on the order of 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) will mainly target the south-central coast of Vietnam and the central highlands. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches (450 mm) will be most likely in these areas.
As of Wednesday afternoon, local time, Hue received nearly 200 mm (8 inches) of rain as a result of Etau.
AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls warned, "This amount of rainfall can trigger mudslides in the rugged terrain and renew flooding across the region."
Portions of central Vietnam received 1,270-2,540 mm (50-100 inches) during October, which led to widespread and deadly flooding.
Due to the potential for widespread flooding in Vietnam, Etau is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones. The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5 that is used to classify tropical systems based on wind speed, rainfall amounts and coastal flooding, as well as economic factors.
Meanwhile, Typhoon Vamco (known as Ulysses in the Philippines) is lashing the northern Philippines as it nears landfall in eastern Luzon.
Vamco can briefly strengthen into the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds of 154-177 km/h (96-110 mph).
This can lead to another round of widespread damage across areas already battered by tropical systems during the past few weeks. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 225 km/h (140 mph) is possible on the Polillo Islands and where Vamco makes landfall in eastern Luzon.
During the end of October and early November, Typhoon Molave and Super Typhoon Goni both tracked across the northern Philippines, leading to widespread damage and dozens of deaths.
In addition to damage threatened by intense winds, heavy rain across central and northern Luzon can produce life-threatening flash flooding. Even well away from the center of the storm, 150-300 mm (6-12 inches) of rain can produce flash flooding and mudslides in much of eastern Luzon. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches (400 mm) is expected.
Flooding rain and locally damaging winds may also impact Manila from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the center of Vamco passes near or just to the north of the city. Wind gusts to 97 km/h (60 mph) are expected.
On Wednesday evening, it was announced that flight operations would be suspended at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday morning.
Conditions across Luzon will gradually improve on Thursday and Thursday night as Vamco moves into the South China Sea.
After tracking across the Philippines during the middle of the week, Vamco is expected to track to the west and bring impacts to central and northern Vietnam by the weekend, potentially bringing another round of strong winds and flooding rainfall to the hard-hit country.
People in areas from Da Nang to Vinh should monitor this storm and be ready to prepare for impacts.
People in areas from Da Nang to Vinh should monitor this storm and be ready to prepare for impacts.
