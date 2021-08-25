Learn what may be attracting mosquitoes to you and how you can easily help keep them away from you and your family.
ARE YOU A MAGNET FOR MOSQUITOES?
Have you ever asked yourself, “Why do mosquitoes love me so much?” Does it feel like they’re picking on you specifically? There really isn’t any single reason you’re attracting all the buzz. It’s more so a combination of factors. Learn about why mosquitoes may find you particularly delicious and what you can do to help repel them.
WHY DO MOSQUITOES BITE?
It’s only the female mosquitoes who do the biting. Male mosquitoes feed solely on plant nectar. The females seek out blood in order to develop and nourish their eggs.
HOW DO MOSQUITOES FIND ME?
Mosquitoes use many methods to locate us. Mosquitoes are attracted to the carbon dioxide humans and other animals emit. They also use their receptors and vision to pick up on other cues like body heat, perspiration and skin odor to find a potential host.
CAN CERTAIN CLOTHES ATTRACT MOSQUITOES?
Yep, mosquitoes seem to be more attracted to dark-colored clothing. Reduce your chances of getting bit by wearing light colors the next time you plan on spending time outdoors.
WHAT ELSE CAN I DO TO HELP KEEP MOSQUITOES AWAY?
There are several easy things you can do around the house to help keep mosquitoes away.
WHICH INSECT REPELLENT IS RIGHT FOR ME?
No matter what outdoor activity, OFF!®repellents have you covered. Check out the OFF!® Product Finder to find the right mosquito protection for you and your family.
Just know that you’re not alone. With the right protection and knowledge, you have the tools to help protect yourself.
