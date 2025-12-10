Dog rescued from partially frozen lake in New Hampshire

Copied

Firefighters rescue a dog that wandered out onto the ice and fell through into the frigid water. (Photo Credit: @Salem Fire Department | Facebook)

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire responded to Canobie Lake to rescue a dog that wandered out onto the ice and fell through into the frigid water.

The Salem Fire Department said on social media that its Battalion 4 crew responded to the lake on Saturday when the canine was spotted in the water.

Photos from the scene show rescuers venturing out into the lake on an inflatable raft. A firefighter in protective gear went into the water and was able to hand the dog off to colleagues aboard the raft.

"We were able to successfully save the dog," the post said.