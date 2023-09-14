Distillery spill floods streets of Portuguese town with wine

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The streets of a Portuguese town ran red when two vats at a local distillery burst and released nearly 600,000 gallons of wine.

Photos and videos captured by witnesses show the red wine flowing through the streets of São Lourenço do Bairro, Anadia, after the vats burst at the Destilaria Levira.

There were no injuries reported from the spill, but at least one cellar was said to have been flooded with wine. The distillery apologized for any damage caused to property.

"We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately," officials wrote on Facebook. "We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible."

Local firefighters collected much of the escaped liquid and took it to a wastewater treatment plant.

Pedro Carvalho, chief executive of the distillery, said nearly 600,000 gallons of wine flowed out of the facility over the course of about an hour. He said the first vat burst due to a structural failure and the force of the released wine caused the second vat to be knocked over.

He told The New York Times he does not expect there to be a lingering smell on the town's streets because it was "good quality wine."