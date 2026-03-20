Deer trapped on rocks on Maine shore for hours

Authorities in Maine asked visitors to avoid a section of a historic walk due to a deer that appeared to be trapped on the rocks.

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A photo shows a deer trapped on the rocks along the shore in front of The Beachmere Inn in the Marginal Way in Maine on March 17, 2026. (Photo Credit: Ogunquit Fire Department | Facebook)

March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maine asked visitors to avoid a section of a historic walk due to a deer that appeared to be trapped on the rocks.

The Ogunquit Fire Department said on social media that the deer appeared to be "trapped on the rocks and resting" Tuesday along the Marginal Way in front of The Beachmere Inn.

"We appreciate The Beachmere for allowing pedestrians to pass through their gate and across their lawn to get around the affected area," the post said. "As soon as the deer is able to rest and the tide subsides a bit so it can move along safely that section of Marginal Way will be reopened."

The department later updated the post to say the deer had been able to hoof it from the scene without assistance.

"Just as we had hoped, the deer was able to rest undisturbed and eventually went on its way," officials wrote.