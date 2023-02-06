Death toll in the hundreds after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

(U.S. Geological Survey)

A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.

The death toll rose substantially Monday morning, local time, as officials began to assess the full extent of the disaster. At least 360 people were killed across Turkey and Syria as a result of the ferocious quake, according to the AP. Additionally, the number of people injured across Turkey and Syria is in the thousands.

"We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds," Muheeb Qaddour, a doctor in northwestern Syria, told the AP early Monday morning. That fear has become a reality as the death toll continues to rise across both Syria and Turkey.

Deadly earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

Some of the tremendous damage from the quake was captured in a dramatic video from Diyarbakir, Turkey, Monday morning. The video shows an eight-story apartment building that collapsed into a pile of rubble with rescuers crowding the perimeter. Debris is scattered all around the site of the collapse as first responders work quickly to pull injured people from the wreckage.

The quake had a depth of about 11 miles (17.9 kilometers) and struck about 20 miles east-southeast of the major Turkish city of Gaziantep, which has a population of more than 1 million.

About 10 minutes after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred, a 6.7 magnitude temblor was reported. A separate 5.6 magnitude temblor was also reported near the town of Nurdagi, which is home to more than 12,000 people. Nurdagi is located about 16 miles west of the epicenter of the 7.8 earthquake.

Light shaking was felt in Ankara, Turkey's capital city, which is located about 318 miles to the northwest. Buildings also collapsed in neighboring Syria, and shaking was observed in Lebanon. In Isreal, the quake was felt around Tel Aviv. According to the USGS, shaking was even reported in Egypt, around the Cairo area.

This is a developing story.

