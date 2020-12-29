Deadly earthquake leaves Croatia in ruins, one city 'no longer livable'
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Dec. 29, 2020 12:08 PM EST
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake left the streets of Petrinja, Croatia, with debris and rubble strewn everywhere on Dec. 29. It was the second earthquake to hit the nation in as many days.
A deadly, massive earthquake has left much of the Balkan Peninsula rattled on Tuesday. A magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook central Croatia, followed up by aftershocks that registered a magnitude 4.4 quake.
The strong earthquake claimed the life of a young girl, authorities have reported, while multiple others are injured, according to The Associated Press. The strength of the quake was calculated by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, which reported the earthquake to have occurred 28 miles southeast of Zagreb, Croatia's capital city.
People move through remains of a building damaged in an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death in a town southeast of the capital. (AP Photo)
According to state broadcast HRT, the girl killed in the quake was residing in the town of Petrinja.
"The center of Petrinja as it used to be no longer exists,” HRT said in its report, according to The AP. “One girl died and there are injuries and people inside collapsed buildings.”
Residents remove debris from a street from a building damaged in an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. (AP Photo/Sasa Kavic)
Petrinja Major Darinko Dumbovic painted an even more drastic picture in his statement to HRT, comparing his city to Hiroshima, Japan, after the dropping of the atomic bomb in 1945.
"My town has been completely destroyed, we have dead children,” Dumbovic said in the statement. “This is like Hiroshima - half of the city no longer exists... The city has been demolished, the city is no longer livable. We need help.”
Tuesday's quake follows an earlier 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the same region on Monday, and its aftershocks were still being felt the following day. According to DW.com, the Monday earthquake also struck near the towns of Petrinja and Sisak, damaging hundreds of buildings. No fatalities were recorded from that quake.
The fatality total from the devastation is expected to rise greatly in the hours and days to come. According to the USGS Pager estimations, between 10 and 100 fatalities are likely while $100 million to $1 billion of damage is estimated.
Shake map shared by USGS showing the wide-ranging effects of the earthquake. (Image via USGS)
According to The AP, shaking from the earthquake was felt in the neighboring countries of Serbia, Bosnia and Slovenia. In Slovenia, authorities temporarily shut down the Krsko nuclear power plant, which is jointly owned by Slovenia and Croatia and located near their border.
Going ahead, weather conditions for cleanup efforts are expected to be complicated in the coming days by Storm Bella, AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said.
Bella is spinning over northern Europe, Kelly said, and a piece of the storm will extend far enough south to bring unsettled weather to parts of southern Europe, including the Balkan Peninsula.
"Rounds of rain and mountain snow from Slovenia and Croatia to Albania can slow any recovery efforts through Thursday. Flash flooding will be possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas, and snowfall in higher elevations can lead to slippery conditions," Kelly said. "Temperatures are also expected to trend lower into the second half of the week as colder air spreads over southern Europe."
