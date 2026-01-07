Cow rescued after fall through ice on frozen pond

Photos from the scene show the cow struggling to keep its head above the frigid water.

Copied

Firefighters in Rhode Island rescued a cow that wandered out onto a frozen pond and fell through the ice. (Photo Credit: blockislandfire | Instagram)

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Rhode Island broke out their specialized ice rescue equipment when a cow wandered out onto a frozen pond and fell through the ice.

The Block Island Fire Department said on social media that crews responded Sunday to a report of a cow that fell through the ice covering a pond off West Side Road.

Photos from the scene show the cow struggling to keep its head above the frigid water.

"Crews made quick work utilizing our ice rescue equipment," the post said.

The firefighters were able to break a path through the ice and lead the cow back to dry land.