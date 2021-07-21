Cities disappear behind veil of dangerous wildfire smoke
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 21, 2021 12:25 PM EDT
Earthcam webcams show hazy skies from smoke in New York City, Boston, and Chicago on July 20, 2021.
Burning throat or difficulty breathing this week? AccuWeather meteorologists say wildfires in Canada may be to blame.
Smoke and ash traveled 1,000 miles toward the northeastern United States as the result of large wildfires burning in Canada this week. The conditions forced air quality advisories to be issued in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., where the smoke caused health problems. However, a cold front on the way Wednesday will help to clear the atmosphere.
The Aqua satellite shows smoke descending from Canada into the Northeast from July 16 to July 20, 2021. (NASA/AQUA)
NASA/AQUA
According to Plume Labs, the air quality index (AQI) reading in New York City reached 130 Tuesday night -- the second-highest this year. Philadelphia hit 124, indicating that the air had reached a very high level of pollution.
Effects were felt by individuals at risk, and everyone felt the effects of prolonged exposure. Residents of the northeast quadrant of the country who spent time outside this week may have experienced difficulty breathing and throat irritation.
New York City Air Quality Index during the week of July 21, 2021. (Plume Labs)
Plume Labs
"Due to the fact that smoke particles are small and light, they can be transported hundreds if not a few thousand miles away from their source," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva explained.
In some areas, the smoke yielded vibrant sunrises and sunsets.
A smoky sunset could be seen ahead before the Philadelphia Phillies faced the New York Yankees in the Bronx, and haze muffled a view of the Statue of Liberty. Meanwhile, in Maryland, haze clouded the Baltimore skyline Tuesday, and the same was true of Boston. By Wednesday morning, the smoke had reached North Carolina.
A cold front traveling southward from Canada will clear the smoke out of most of the Northeast Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the front stretched from Ohio through Pennsylvania and into New England (AccuWeather/Plume Labs)
AccuWeather/Plume Labs
There are currently 147 fires burning in the U.S., according to a map from the USDA Forest Services.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Cities disappear behind veil of dangerous wildfire smoke
By Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 21, 2021 12:25 PM EDT
Earthcam webcams show hazy skies from smoke in New York City, Boston, and Chicago on July 20, 2021.
Burning throat or difficulty breathing this week? AccuWeather meteorologists say wildfires in Canada may be to blame.
Smoke and ash traveled 1,000 miles toward the northeastern United States as the result of large wildfires burning in Canada this week. The conditions forced air quality advisories to be issued in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., where the smoke caused health problems. However, a cold front on the way Wednesday will help to clear the atmosphere.
The Aqua satellite shows smoke descending from Canada into the Northeast from July 16 to July 20, 2021. (NASA/AQUA)
According to Plume Labs, the air quality index (AQI) reading in New York City reached 130 Tuesday night -- the second-highest this year. Philadelphia hit 124, indicating that the air had reached a very high level of pollution.
Effects were felt by individuals at risk, and everyone felt the effects of prolonged exposure. Residents of the northeast quadrant of the country who spent time outside this week may have experienced difficulty breathing and throat irritation.
New York City Air Quality Index during the week of July 21, 2021. (Plume Labs)
"Due to the fact that smoke particles are small and light, they can be transported hundreds if not a few thousand miles away from their source," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva explained.
In some areas, the smoke yielded vibrant sunrises and sunsets.
A smoky sunset could be seen ahead before the Philadelphia Phillies faced the New York Yankees in the Bronx, and haze muffled a view of the Statue of Liberty. Meanwhile, in Maryland, haze clouded the Baltimore skyline Tuesday, and the same was true of Boston. By Wednesday morning, the smoke had reached North Carolina.
A cold front traveling southward from Canada will clear the smoke out of most of the Northeast Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the front stretched from Ohio through Pennsylvania and into New England (AccuWeather/Plume Labs)
There are currently 147 fires burning in the U.S., according to a map from the USDA Forest Services.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo