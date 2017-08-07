Tropical Storm Franklin to threaten Mexico this week

Tropical Storm Franklin formed over the western Caribbean Sea on Sunday and threatens to strike Mexico twice this week.

The combination of very warm water and diminishing wind shear will allow Franklin to strengthen before reaching the Yucatan Peninsula later on Monday.





Wind shear is the changing of speed and direction of winds at different layers of the atmosphere. Strong wind shear can prevent tropical development or shred apart mature tropical storms or hurricanes.

As a result, Franklin may strengthen rapidly into early Monday night.

"Franklin could be close to hurricane strength when it makes landfall over the southeastern Yucatan Peninsula later Monday night," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

People over the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula should hurry preparations due to a direct hit from a tropical system near hurricane strength during Monday night. A hurricane has sustained winds of 74 mph or greater with higher gusts.





Franklin will first affect Honduras and Nicaragua, then Belize, southeastern Mexico and northern Guatemala.

Downpours and gusty thunderstorms will ramp up and spread westward, while seas and surf build in the region.

"Mudslides could get triggered in the higher terrain of Central America," AccuWeather Meteorologist Eric Leister said.

The worst of the storm will pass southeast of the Cayman Islands. However, rough seas will occur around the islands into Monday night.

The risk for flooding rain, damaging winds and rough seas across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and neighboring Belize will increase as Franklin strengthens and approaches later Monday and Monday night.

Life-threatening flooding and damaging winds can occur as the storm crosses the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday night and Tuesday.

"Franklin will bring flooding rainfall with totals of 4-8 inches in some locations, along with damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph to the Yucatan Peninsula," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Brown.

The strengthening trend should get disrupted as Franklin crosses the Yucatan.

"After some weakening occurs into Tuesday, Franklin is likely to restrengthen over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday," Kottlowski said. "Franklin could be a hurricane by the time it makes a second landfall between Tampico and Veracruz, Mexico, on Thursday morning."





Residents and visitors from north of Veracruz to near Tampico, Mexico, should make the necessary preparations for Franklin's landfall with flooding rain, damaging winds, an inundating storm surge and potentially life-threatening mudslides.

In addition to flooding and mudslides, eastern Mexico may also face widespread tree damage and lengthy power outages. Damage to weak structures could also occur.

High pressure nosing over the northern Gulf of Mexico is expected to prevent Franklin from turning northward to Texas. However, rain may still graze South Texas, and rough seas may endanger swimmers all along the state's coastline as it moves into Mexico.

Second system, 99L, bears watching in Atlantic

A disorganized system that has been dubbed 99L in the central Atlantic will continue to be monitored for development as it tracks westward this week.





The system is over the warm waters of the Atlantic and is not being affected by disruptive winds. The main inhibitor to development is the presence of some dry, stable air.

If 99L develops and/or survives, then it is likely to approach the Windward and Leeward islands around Wednesday night. Parts of these islands are likely to experience an uptick in showers and thunderstorms at the very least during that time.

"The exact track of 99L in relation to the proximity to the islands will depend on how quickly the system strengthens," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

A weak and poorly organized system is more likely to track to the west. A developed system is more likely to track north of west.

"Even if 99L develops and strengthens over the central Atlantic Ocean, that trend may end or reverse before it reaches the Lesser Antilles,” Rossio said. "The system may encounter stronger winds aloft by midweek and may then track close enough to the mountainous Greater Antilles later in the week."

