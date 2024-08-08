Give your business the advantage of AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy™

AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ uses an extensive collection of forecast models and data to provide businesses with accurate forecasts for better preparation.

AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ is an exclusive patented technology that uses the most extensive collection of forecast models and data to provide your business with pinpointed forecasts, allowing your company to be better prepared.

ACCUWEATHER’S SUPERIOR ACCURACY™ IS PROVEN TO SAVE LIVES, PREVENT INJURY, AND PROTECT PROPERTY

AccuWeather’s 100+ meteorologists work 24x7x365 to provide you with pinpoint forecasts backed by Superior Accuracy™. Our track record in weather forecasting and warnings has saved over 10,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, minimized reputational harm, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars. Companies that don't use AccuWeather For Business' severe warning services are putting their property, people, and profits at risk.

AccuWeather forecasts are proven to be far more accurate and more valuable to users than those from any other source. Here’s why.

AccuWeather has the most complete and largest collection of weather data in the world, containing all of the National Weather Service, NOAA models, forecasts, all real-time data, radar, and satellite data, plus data from NASA, EPA, and FAA. AccuWeather also has data and models from 160 countries and private sources. Our proprietary and patented Forecast Engine (SWIFT) uses AI, 250 patents, and 60 years of intellectual capital to generate the most accurate forecasts for every point on earth.

One of AccuWeather's exclusive features is our one-on-one consultations before, during, and after any storm. Our team of business weather experts is available 24/7 for 1:1 or team-oriented live briefings throughout any weather impact. This live context, paired with forecast and warning products, virtually eliminates any guesswork for decision-makers. It's a service you won't find anywhere else.

Severe weather can happen anywhere and anytime. Your business should prepare for whatever Mother Nature throws your way. In 2022 alone, AccuWeather For Business saved companies billions of dollars and saved lives by providing advanced SkyGuard® Warnings and the most accurate forecasts to our clients.

An example of AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ came during Hurricane Ian, where we provided far more advance notice than any other source.AccuWeather began issuing track forecasts for the storm three days earlier than anyone else and was the first to predict Ian would become a major hurricane. AccuWeather forecasts of the storm’s winds were 13% more accurate than other weather sources. They provided greater detail and accuracy on Ian’s path and intensity, as well as the best wording and communication of impacts in the Western Caribbean and Southeastern US. AccuWeather was the first to forecast storm surges of 16-20 feet, describing the surge and other catastrophic impacts as a “potential worse-case hurricane scenario” for Fort Myers, Naples, Punta Gorda, and surrounding communities.

Another example of our Superior Accuracy® is when tornadoes are in the forecast, on average, we provide 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of 8 minutes from other sources.

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists warn 25 minutes or earlier than our competitors about a tornado outbreak across southeast Texas and issue a life-saving Tornado Warning when no one else did. A devastating EF3 tornado ripped through Deer Park, TX, a suburb of Houston, on January 24, 2023.

Also recently, a destructive EF2 tornado with winds of 115 mph hit Tangipahoa, LA destroying homes and businesses. AccuWeather meteorologists issued a SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which provided nearly 15 minutes of advance notice before the tornado touched down, whereas the government and all other sources provided only 3 minutes of advance notice. AccuWeather exclusively provided 12 minutes of additional valuable time compared to the government and all other sources.

No matter the forecast - snow and ice, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flooding, or extreme temperatures - AccuWeather’s forecasts are more accurate, detailed, localized, customized, and often issued further ahead than all other sources. The advance notice gives you time to operate more efficiently, minimize the risk of reputational harm, and, most importantly, keep your teams and customers safer.



