Bodies of Chinese tourists missing in Australia found in submerged car

Extreme rainfall has seen large areas of Queensland hit with severe flooding in recent days, with some river levels still rising. Parts of the state recorded their highest three-day rainfall totals Sunday through Tuesday.

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After flooding along the Roper Highway in the Northern Territory, Australia, Thursday morning, officers waded into fast-moving water near Donkey Flats Crossing to rescue a man clinging to a tree.

March 12 (UPI) -- Police divers in Australia's Greater Sunshine Coast region on Thursday recovered the bodies of two missing Chinese backpackers after they were found dead inside their SUV vehicle beneath floodwaters.

The 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were found near Kilkivan, 100 miles northwest of Brisbane, after a major search operation by police and the State Emergency Service using helicopters and drones when the pair failed to arrive at their destination.

"Dive squad officers from the state dive unit arrived and retrieved two deceased persons from a car that had been washed off the road at Kilkivan. The formal identification process is still underway but it is believed that the two, as reported, are a 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female who are international tourists," said Queensland Police Minister Dan Purdie.

Purdie said their families had been notified and authorities were working with the Chinese Consulate in Brisbane.

Bundaberg Police Chief Inspector Grantley Marcus said the pair were driving from Brisbane to Mundubbera, where they were due to begin jobs picking fruit.

"They didn't arrive and a friend of theirs from Australia contacted police on Tuesday and reported them as missing."

Marcus said the families of the deceased were en route to Australia and pledged police would do everything they could to assist them when they arrived.

The couple was named by 7News as Yuchen Guo, 23, from Shandong Province in eastern China, and Qingwei Qiu, 26, from Fujian Province in the southeast of the country.

Extreme rainfall has seen large areas of Queensland hit with severe flooding in recent days, with some river levels still rising. Parts of the state recorded their highest three-day rainfall totals Sunday through Tuesday.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 09: Sections of Newmarket Road are flooded on March 09, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. Australia's east coast is experiencing severe weather as ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred moves south. While downgraded from cyclone status, the weather system continues to bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding, particularly in the Gold Coast and northern NSW regions. Authorities have issued severe weather warnings, and coastal areas remain at risk of significant erosion and hazardous surf conditions. Residents are urged to stay updated on local warnings, avoid floodwaters, and prepare for ongoing disruptions. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Glen Hartwig, mayor of nearby Gympie, said the deaths of the pair were "an absolute tragedy" and called for more to be done to make tourists aware of the danger from flooding.

"These people have come to Australia to see our beautiful country and tragically they've ended up losing their lives. We warn people about biosecurity when they come into the country, but I also think we need to warn them about the dangers of floodwaters," he said.

"We're very grateful that they chose to come and see our country and we're so sorry for their loss and the pain that [family members] are now feeling," added Hartwig.