Bioluminescent fireworms glow in the California water

Experts said it was only the second time bioluminescent fireworms have been caught on camera in Long Beach.

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Bioluminescent sea worms were seen glowing during a spawning event in Long Beach, California, on April 9. The worms rise to the surface during specific moon phases, creating brief nighttime displays.

April 13 (UPI) -- A California photographer captured rare video of bioluminescent fireworms putting on a glowing display in the Long Beach water.

Patrick Coyne said he recorded the video at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the Colorado Lagoon.

Experts said it was only the second time bioluminescent fireworms have been caught on camera in Long Beach.

The worms rise to the surface during certain moon phases and the females swim in circles, illuminating a mucus trail to attract males.

The light show only lasts for about 30 minutes before the worms return to the seabed.