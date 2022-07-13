Biden will be 1st US president to visit Saudi Arabia during summer

The president is heading to Saudi Arabia at close to the warmest time of year and it's going to be hot when he gets there -- not just from the glare of the global media but from the actual weather.

The sky is illuminated by lighting at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., as Air Force One is seen in the foreground ahead of President Joe Biden departing for a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Flashes of lightning made for a dramatic background at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Tuesday evening as President Joe Biden boarded Air Force One to depart for a four-day trip to the Middle East during which he'll become the first sitting U.S. president to visit Saudi Arabia during summer and the oldest commander-in-chief to visit the kingdom.

The weather in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday was hot with the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature reaching 100 degrees before the president left, perhaps providing a preview of the temperatures he's likely to encounter while on the high-stakes trip abroad.

The president's primary focus will center on discussing global oil prices, Iran's nuclear program and diplomatic relations with Israel and Saudia Arabia during a trip that's being closely scrutinized around the world. There's no doubt the heat from the glare of the global media will be hot, but by the time the president arrives in Saudi Arabia, the weather is expected to be quite hot also.

While likely not a top concern for Biden, the sweltering heat in the Middle East has already been blamed for the cancelation of certain activities amid his arrival.

Ahead of Biden's arrival in Israel, The Times of Israel reported, ministers were told on Monday that "because of scheduling pressure, COVID, and the hot weather, the U.S. president will not shake hands with the invited [guests at the airport arrival ceremony], and there will be no opportunity for personal photographs."

Lawmakers were still invited to attend the welcoming ceremony, which took place just after Biden's plane landed at the Ben Gurion International Airport, which is roughly 10 miles northwest of Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

President Joe Biden walks off of Air Force One as he arrives at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden emerged from Air Force One sporting his signature aviator sunglasses under clear blue skies. Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions greeted the president at the airport Wednesday afternoon.

After a heat wave sent temperatures into the 90s across Israel in early June, temperatures have returned to average for July. According to AccuWeather international meteorologist Jason Nicholls, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s for the two days Biden is expected to be in Israel.

While Nicholls noted that a sea breeze off the Mediterranean Sea will help keep temperatures in Israel in the 80s, humidity levels could make the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature soar into the 90s over the next few days.

On Friday, after taking a direct flight from Israel, Biden will make history as the oldest U.S. president to visit Saudi Arabia. Biden is also the only U.S. president to visit Saudi Arabia during the summer season, according to State Department records. Richard Nixon visited just days before the summer solstice in 1974. Not only is Biden the first U.S. president to visit during summer, he's traveling at close to what is the climatologically warmest time of year there.

Biden is expected to spend his time meeting with Saudi officials in Jeddah, a city located on the coast of the Red Sea.

While the weather will be "largely dry with sunshine," it will feel hot in Jeddah, according to Nicholls, who noted the daily high temperatures towards the end of the week will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

President Joe Biden speaks during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday for a three-day visit, his first as president. He will meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders before continuing on to Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

"Dewpoints will be high enough in Jeddah to make it feel more like the lower 100s," Nicholls said.

On Friday, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in Jeddah are forecast to soar to 107 degrees Fahrenheit and will reach the triple digits each day through the rest of Biden’s visit.

Although it is not clear whether the president will spend a considerable amount of time outside in the heat and high humidity, it is important to note that, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people over the age of 65 are more prone to heat-related health concerns. Biden, at the age of 79, will be the oldest sitting U.S. president to visit Saudi Arabia.

According to a study published in Sage Journals in 2020, sweating capacity and skin blood flow, two processes the body uses to dissipate heat, decline with age.

Since individuals over the age of 60 years can't adjust to sudden temperature changes as fast as younger adults or children, they are one of the most vulnerable population groups when addressing extreme heat, a 2010 study published in the National Library of Medicine wrote.

According to the CDC, being hot for too long can cause several heat-related issues, including heatstroke, which can be deadly if not treated immediately. Understanding and identifying the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke is vital in preventing heat-related deaths.

Of course, if President Biden hasn't had enough of the heat from the constant media scrutiny and the Jeddah weather, there will be plenty more hot weather awaiting his return in the nation's capital. Hot, humid conditions with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s will have Washington, D.C., sweltering by the time the president is back in town.

