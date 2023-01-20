Biden visits storm-ravaged California counties, increases assistance

The president surveyed the damage in hard-hit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties, noting it's "going to take years to fully recover and rebuild."

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. The president told California’s governor that the federal government would provide whatever is needed for recovery after storms that killed at least 20 people in the first weeks of the year.

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden toured some of the most heavily damaged areas in California to bear witness to what nearly two weeks of storms have done to coastal communities.

Biden was joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and emergency management officials as he visited Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties on Thursday, NBC News reports. They lifted off from Moffett Federal Airfield in Santa Cruz by helicopter for a bird's-eye view of the storm's aftermath.

"You know, while the situation is still treacherous, we're cautiously optimistic that the worst part is behind," Biden said.

"The waters recede, but we'll see the full extent of the damage to the homes, the businesses, and to farms and ranches. And we now -- we know some of the destruction is going to take years to fully recover and rebuild. But we got to re- -- just not rebuild, we got to rebuild better. We got to rebuild better."

The visit comes less than 24 hours after the president upped the disaster assistance pledged to the state. On Wednesday, the White House announced 100% assistance on eligible costs for debris removal and "emergency protective measures."

President Joe Biden talks with Paradise Beach Grille co-owners Chuck Maier and Ally Gotlieb, left, as he visits with business owners and local residents in Capitola, California, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, to survey recovery efforts following a series of severe storms. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The vast extent of damage is yet to be quantified, with estimates exceeding $250 million for Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, San Francisco and Sacramento counties, a report from Politico states. The Los Angeles Times is reporting more than $100 million in damage in Los Angeles County, while Bloomberg puts the state's total losses from the storm at more than $30 billion.

Capitola in Santa Cruz county produced some of the most stark images reflecting the devastation. Images of its iconic wooden wharf torn apart, a beach filled with the trunks of once strong redwoods and a vibrant beach town marred with debris.

Capitola was among the locations Biden viewed on Thursday.

While the property damage continues to be evaluated, the death toll has risen to at least 21. One victim was a 1-year-old boy in Sonoma County. Another child was swept away by flooding and is yet to be found.

People watch as the motorcade with President Joe Biden arrives in Capitola, California, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Biden will survey recovery efforts following a series of severe storms. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed 500 personnel across the state in its disaster response. It has also provided 100,000 meals, 100,000 liters of water, 20,000 blankets and 10,000 cots for shelters, the president said.

The deadly cycle of storms began on Dec. 27. It brought sustained winds of 100 mph and rain totals up to 30 inches in some areas. Another series of storms -- "atmospheric river" storms -- began striking the bay area last weekend. Meanwhile, northern California is forecast to receive a heavy dose of snowfall heading into the weekend.

Before closing a briefing with the press on Thursday, Biden was asked if he has regrets about classified documents that were found in his office at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place," he said. "We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department. We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It's exactly what we're doing.