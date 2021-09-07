Biden to visit areas of New York City, New Jersey damaged by Ida
Clyde Hughes, UPI,
Updated Sep. 7, 2021 9:36 AM EDT
Satellite imagery showed a flooded neighborhood in Manville, New Jersey, on Sept. 2, 2021. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will visit New York City and multiple locations in New Jersey that were heavily damaged by major flooding and rains that killed dozens of people last week.
The White House said the president will depart Washington, D.C., on mid-Tuesday morning and is scheduled to arrive in Hillsborough Township, N.J., around noon EDT.
There, Biden will receive a briefing on storm damage from local leaders at the Somerset County Emergency Management Training Center before touring a neighborhood in Mansville.
The president is then scheduled to tour a neighborhood in Queens in New York City that was damaged by flash flooding last Wednesday. He is scheduled to make public remarks at 4 p.m.
Biden is expected to stop by locations where several people were killed in flooded basement apartments. Most of those who died in New York City were living in units that quickly became swamped with water and they could not escape, officials said.
Ahead of his visit, Biden approved federal emergency funds to the New York counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond and Westchester -- and Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset counties in New Jersey.
The heavy rains and severe flooding were produced by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which devastated parts of Louisiana a week ago. More than 40 deaths in the Northeast were linked to the floods.
"We will now have access to essential federal support to help New Jerseyans recover from Tropical Storm Ida," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Monday.
Biden visited storm-ravaged areas in Louisiana on Friday. By early Tuesday, there were still more than 400,000 customers in the state without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.
