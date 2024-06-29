Beryl expected to rapidly intensify and become 1st major hurricane of 2024 season

The second tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is tracking westward and forecasters say it will become a hurricane before reaching the Windward Islands.

After the formation of Tropical Depression Two on Friday afternoon, strengthening occurred and the tropical depression was upgraded to Tropical Storm Beryl on Friday evening. AccuWeather meteorologists are growing increasingly concerned that the system will become the first major hurricane in the Atlantic (sustained winds of at least 111 mph) before reaching the Windward Islands early next week.

"Beryl continues to strengthen as if moves toward the Lesser Antilles, as the environment around the storm is becoming more conducive," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva.

As of late Saturday morning, Tropical Storm Beryl was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm was located 820 miles east-southeast of the island of Barbados.

Due to the threat, the Meteorological Service of Barbados issued a hurricane watch for the island on early on Saturday morning. Later in the morning, the hurricane watch was expanded by other government agencies to include St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands and Grenada.

"The storm will continue to be steered west-northwestward across the Caribbean Sea by a large area of high pressure through the middle of next week," said DaSilva.

AccuWeather began referring to the system as a tropical rainstorm on Thursday to help raise public awareness of the risk to lives and property along the storm's path.

As Beryl tracks westward, higher-than-historical-average water temperatures will be one of the primary factors leading to the potential for rapid intensification.

"This is the premise robust activity now and AccuWeather has been anticipating a super-charged hurricane season for 2024 since this past winter," noted AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.

However, interaction with the larger islands of the Caribbean as well as bouts of wind shear and dry air may be inhibiting factors to the storm reaching its full potential. AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming concerned that the impact of these factors will be minimal, allowing Beryl to become a major hurricane by Monday.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes has been raised to a 3 for the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean with the expectation that the storm becomes a Category 3 (maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph) by the time it reaches those islands. As Beryl continues west-northwestward, additional numbers will be issued on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes as it approaches other land masses.

Beyond its trek through the Caribbean, all eyes will turn toward the United States. At this point, AccuWeather hurricane experts are expecting the United States to avoid impacts from the storm. That being said, residents should not let their guard down.

"Direct impacts to the United States look unlikely; however, it is very important to note that if the high pressure across the Southeast weakens, that can allow the storm to move farther north and potentially directly impact the Gulf Coast," explained DaSilva.

Tropical storms and hurricanes in the central and eastern Atlantic are rare this early in the season. This area of the Atlantic, known as the main development region, does not typically spawn tropical storms and hurricanes until mid-August or later.

Beryl may not be the last early season tropical storm or hurricane to form in the central or eastern Atlantic Ocean this season. AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring another area of potential development to the east of Beryl.

"This storm is expected to follow a track very similar to Beryl and can be near the Lesser Antilles around July 3-4 and could eventually bring very heavy rain to portions of the Greater Antilles," warned DaSilva.

Besides Beryl and another potential developing storm behind it, there is a third area being monitored closer to the United States. An area of showers and thunderstorms is located over the Yucatan Peninsula, and its projected path will take over nearly the same locations where Tropical Storm Alberto tracked earlier this month. However, it may run out of time.

"This area of thunderstorms will have a very short development window on Sunday before it moves inland into Mexico on Sunday night. Regardless of development, very heavy rain can cause dangerous flooding and mudslides across portions of northeastern Mexico," cautioned DaSilva.

The tropical Atlantic could potentially briefly become calmer after next week, but the season is not even a month old yet and more storms will form throughout the remainder of the season.