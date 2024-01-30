Beloved member of the AccuWeather family passes away

Carl Babinski, a meteorologist who was with AccuWeather for more than 30 years developing partnerships with networks like WABC and WPVI, will be greatly missed.

Carl Babinski: In Memoriam

Carl Babinski, a beloved and valued member of the AccuWeather forecasting team for more than 30 years, sadly passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the age of 53. His contributions were significant, and his impact on clients and co-workers was immense; his absence has been deeply felt by all who knew him both in and outside of AccuWeather.

Carl started his career at AccuWeather in 1993 as a part-time Forecasting Intern, becoming a full-time Forecaster the following year. In his long, productive career with AccuWeather, he used his forecasting and communication skills to reach the ranking of Senior Meteorologist.

While Carl worked different schedules at different times of day through his career, he focused much of his time and effort on serving the Television and Radio lines of business, interacting daily with some of the top stations in the largest markets across the country, including New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia. His attention to detail and ability to convey weather information in a variety of ways earned him accolades from some of our most prestigious customers. He excelled at being a trusted resource and partner for our television briefing clients. He was equally trusted as a unique voice and personality on radio stations during the overnight and important morning drive hours.

Carl was known among colleagues and friends for having a tremendous memory; he could recall specific details about weather events in the distant past. He also had an incredible attention to detail and excelled at clearly and effectively communicating the weather in a variety of ways. Carl contributed significantly to ensuring that AccuWeather forecasts were more accurate and detailed than other sources, while providing information further ahead of an event than any other source. He used concise communication to save lives, protect people and property and power better decisions. Carl was also known for his incredible work ethic, frequently coming in to help in storm situations or when someone was out sick, to ensure the needs of our customers were fully met.

When not at work, Carl enjoyed spending time with his wife Jill, son Nathan and daughter Allison. He was a huge fan of Penn State Football, the Baltimore Orioles and the New Jersey Devils. He cared for those around him, and it showed. If you asked anyone who knew him, one common theme would emerge; he was such a good person! In fact, he is known for having invited people to his home for a holiday party and buying each of them thoughtful gifts related to their interests!

Carl's passion and dedication to his customers, strong work ethic and overall professionalism, helped AccuWeather build a strong, lasting relationship with 1010 WINS, WABC-TV and WPVI-TV. Not only has he been important to AccuWeather’s success over the years, but he also left a mark with many of AccuWeather’s partners. The comments below from several AccuWeather customers speak for themselves.

As you know, we consider AccuWeather to be part of the 1010 WINS family and we are all deeply saddened by the news of Carl's passing. His distinctive style and his memorable name made him a favorite with many of our listeners. When he would take off, we would get calls from folks asking where he was and when he was coming back.

Over the decades, his dedication to his craft and his knowledge of all-things-weather helped build our brand into New York's Weather Station and our slogan, "The Most Trusted Name in Forecasting..."

Carl's death is also a reminder for all of us to take the moments and appreciate our relationships. Our position as the news leader in the most competitive market in the country is due in (very) large part to our association with AccuWeather and the people who work there. Thank you.

From all of us at 1010 WINS, please send our heartfelt condolences to Carl's family and to the entire AccuWeather Team.

-Ben Mevorach, Vice President, 1010 WINS

I'm so sorry to hear about Carl's passing. Even though my relationship with him was mostly online, I feel like I've spent every morning with him for a decade. I will really miss him and am just so sorry for your loss. He seemed like a wonderful man.

Sending thoughts and prayers your way.

-Karen Rogers-Lee, ABC News

Carl was an AccuWeather pillar and a trusted voice for the Tri-State Area. I can't imagine WINS without his voice. We will certainly miss his expertise and guidance. Please relay our gratitude for his many years of service. Condolences to the Babinskis and Carl's AccuWeather family.

Sincerely,

-Lee Goldberg, Chief Meteorologist, WABC-TV New York

What sad news… Deepest condolences to you and the AccuWeather family. The work you all do is so critical for so many.

Warmest regards,

-Scott Matthews, ABC News

Saw the post from Dean this morning. Many of us are shocked and saddened by the news. Please pass along our condolences to Carl's family and everyone on your team at AccuWeather. Not sure what we could do from afar, but certainly holler if we can help in any way.

-Rob Davidek, Brand Manager/News Director, WWJ Newsradio 950, The Michigan News Network

I just saw this terribly sad news earlier today. This is a voice I heard on so many trips home on the night shift or now, most recently, my trips into the City at 4am. I'm sending my sympathies to the entire Accu Weather family.

-Craig Allen, Chief Meteorologist, WCBS-AM/880, An AUDACY Station

So sorry that this has happened. It is a shock to say the least. Our team at WBBM sends our sincere condolences and our thoughts are with his family and your team at AccuWeather. We are sending a floral arrangement ahead of the Funeral mass. Thank you for your note, best to you.

-Craig Schwalb, Brand Manager/ News Director, Newsradio 780 and 105.9 FM WBBM

Carl was one of a kind and will truly be missed!