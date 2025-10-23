AWS outage caused smart beds to overheat, get stuck upright

Some users of Eight Sleep smart beds reported the Amazon Web Services outage caused their beds to overheat and become stuck in an inclined position. (Photo Credit: Eight Sleep)

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Amazon Web Services outage that affected apps and sites ranging from Reddit to Roblox also caused some smart beds to overheat -- and some said their mattresses were stuck in an inclined position.

Users of Eight Sleep smart beds said the AWS outage on Monday caused the heat settings on their mattresses to stop responding, resulting in numerous complaints of beds getting too hot with no way to cool them down.

Some users of the high-end Eight Sleep $5,049 Pod 5 Ultra beds, which are adjustable to reduce snoring and back problems, said they were unable to take their mattresses out of an upright position.

Matteo Franceschetti, CEO of Eight Sleep, acknowledged the issues on social media and said the company is taking steps to ensure the incident is not repeated.

"The AWS outage has impacted some of our users since last night, disrupting their sleep," Franceschetti wrote on X. "That is not the experience we want to provide and I want to apologize for it."

He said the company is working on "outage-proofing" their technology.

Full functionality was restored to all Eight Sleep mattresses by 10 p.m. Monday.

The AWS cloud services global outage affected websites, apps and businesses including Venmo, Snapchat, Roku, Reddit, HBO Max, Canva and many others.