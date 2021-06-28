As Northwest endures brutal heat, chilly conditions grip Rockies
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 4:12 PM EDT
A family orders ice cream at a food truck on Friday, June, 25, 2021, in the Sellwood neighborhood of Portland, Ore. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. (AP Photo/Sara Cline)
As the Northwest was enduring a blistering and historic heat wave, the Rockies and Plains are experiencing record-rivaling low temperatures, and in some places, even snow.
Cities like Portland and Seattle have been logging temperatures well into the triple digits in recent days, prompting the opening of 24-hour cooling centers and the rewriting of record books. Even western Canada was baking to the point that a new national all-time high temperature record was set.
But farther to the east, an opposite weather scenario was playing out.
The high at Denver International Airport reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday, which is unusually chilly for the city in late June, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. The high on Saturday was 70. The low on Sunday reached 55, not far off from the daily record of 48 for the date.
High temperatures during late June are usually at about 86 in the Mile High City, but the highs were 16 and 13 degrees below that on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Denver will continue to see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through Wednesday, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Temperatures plunged even lower at several locations in the Colorado Rockies, where lows hit the freezing mark on Sunday night.
A snapshot of current temperatures showed a dramatic contrast across the West on Monday morning. (AccuWeather)
According to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor and Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell, temperature departures reached 10-25 degrees below normal across a large area of the central and southern Rockies and High Plains, which he noted was an "impressive" feat for late June.
Sosnowski attributed the juxtaposition of the high and low temperatures in the West to a buckle in the jet stream, which translates to northward bulges and southward dips. The phenomena are particularly close to each other this time around, he added, and could be visualized in a weather map, seen above, put together by AccuWeather meteorologists.
“It’s like a balancing act,” Sosnowski said.
While the Northwest was in the throes of the prolonged heat, a forecast of heavy snowfall Saturday night put the start of an auto race at Pikes Peak in Colorado in question, according to The Associated Press.
“It’s unusual,” Sosnowski said, but he added, “I wouldn’t say that it’s super unheard of to have a snow in June at the highest country in the Rockies.”
