Angelina Jolie to visit flood-ravaged Pakistan as government warns of humanitarian disaster

Floods caused by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountain regions have submerged a third of the country's land and killed more than 1,500 people.

Copied

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp in the border between Colombia and Venezuela on June 8, 2019 in Maicao, Colombia. UN and International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced yesterday that 4 million of Venezuelans have left their country since 2015 due to the social, political and economic crisis, which means they are of the single largest population groups displaced from their country globally. The camp in Maicao has 60 tents which can accommodate up to 350 people. Due to high demand, UNHCR is considering an expansion to give shelter to 1,400 people. Colombia it the top host of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, accounting 1.3 million. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

(CNN) -- Angelina Jolie is set to visit flood-ravaged Pakistan, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a statement Monday, in a trip intended to draw international attention to the country's unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Floods caused by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountain regions have submerged a third of the country's land, claiming the lives of more than 1,500 people, and impacting an estimated 33 million more, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops.

Authorities have warned it could take up to six months for the flood waters to recede in the country's hardest-hit areas, as fears rise over the threat posed by waterborne diseases including cholera and dengue.

The deluge has left 3.4 million children in need of "immediate, lifesaving support," according to UNICEF, leaving them vulnerable to contracting water-borne diseases, including dengue fever and malaria.

Jolie "is visiting to witness and gain understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future," the statement said.

She will visit the IRC's response operations and local organizations that are assisting displaced people, it added.

It is unclear whether Jolie has arrived in Pakistan, or how long the trip is expected to last.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's minister for climate change, described the situation as "the worst humanitarian disaster of this decade" and has called for urgent international help in providing "food, tents and medicines."

"Karachi is seeing an outbreak of dengue as hundreds and thousands of patients are reporting daily at government and private hospitals. The dengue cases this year are 50% higher than last year. With 584,246 people in camps throughout the country, the health crisis could wreak havoc if it will go unchecked," said Rehman last week.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The country is also facing the prospect of dire food shortages, owing to the destruction of up to 70% of staple crops such as rice and maize. Total economic damages are now expected to total more than $30 billion -- triple that of an earlier government estimates.

Both the Pakistani government and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed global climate change for worsening extreme weather that caused "monsoon on steroids."

Jolie "will see first hand how countries like Pakistan are paying the greatest cost for a crisis they did not cause," the IRC said in its statement.

"The IRC hopes her visit will shed light on this issue and prompt the international community -- particularly states contributing the most to carbon emissions -- to act and provide urgent support to countries bearing the brunt of the climate crisis," it added.

Jolie had previously visited the country in 2005 and 2010 following natural disasters, the IRC said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.