AccuWeather First Known Source to Provide Notice of Rhode Island Flood Risk

Flooding resulted in closed roads across Rhode Island as AccuWeather accurately predicted. AccuWeather forecasts predicted "renewed flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas," while other known sources, including the National Weather Service (NWS), only forecast "showers likely" with no mention of flooding.

Copied

Getty Images

AccuWeather expert meteorologists were the first to correctly identify that a coastal storm would bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of Rhode Island on the night of Wednesday, May 15. Flooding resulted in closed roads across Rhode Island as AccuWeather accurately predicted. AccuWeather forecasts predicted "renewed flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas," while other known sources, including the National Weather Service (NWS), only forecast "showers likely" with no mention of flooding. No flood watch was ever issued by the NWS.

Talk to an AccuWeather expert today and begin using the benefits of AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings to better protect your business from flooding risks.

Most Advance Notice

At noon on Wednesday, May 15, AccuWeather was the only known source to predict flooding across Rhode Island on the evening of May 15. The NWS never issued a flood watch.

• In Providence, RI, The Weather Channel predicted only "periods of rain" without mention of flooding, while AccuWeather correctly forecasted the flooding potential.

• An AccuWeather client, a regional department of transportation, was able to make the best decision due to the accurate, proactive forecast, while organizations relying on other weather sources may not have been aware of the flood risk.

AccuWeather Provides More Descriptive Impacts

AccuWeather also described the impact to people better than any other known source, predicting that rain would impact the Thursday morning commute and "wet roads may lead to travel disruptions". This is exactly what occurred.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

AccuWeather SkyGuard® severe weather warnings protect people and facilities in emergencies and communicate instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and methods of dissemination, all customized to the client's needs. SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year. AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists develop SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

AccuWeather continues to deliver invaluable, life-saving warnings around severe weather events, such as tornadoes, with an average of 16 minutes advance notice compared to government warnings that provide an average of 8 minutes notice. Minimizing false alarms has only added to the credibility and value of AccuWeather's life-saving warnings when the threat is real.

Talk to an AccuWeather expert today and begin using the benefits of AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings.