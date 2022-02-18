'90s Nickelodeon star discusses historic community's eye on the weather
ByMark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 18, 2022 4:03 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 18, 2022 4:03 PM EST
Copied
Carrying on traditions from African ancestors, the Gullah people in the Lowcountry of South Carolina face new threats from climate change.
The Gullah-Geechee people have a rich heritage of arts, beliefs, language and farming. Ron Daise, one of the community's most famous members, said keeping a close eye on the weather is crucial for maintaining that historical culture.
The community is a tight-knit group of descendants of West and Central Africans who were brought to the southeastern United States as enslaved people. Generations later, community leaders and Daise keep the culture alive in areas such as St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
"Gullah culture is the culture that has been passed on by the ancestors, those who were descendants of West Africa who were brought to this country during the 17 and 1800s to produce cash crops," Daise said in a recent interview on AccuWeather Prime.
The Gullah community was first brought to the United States as enslaved peoples from West Africa.
"Primarily in the communities of Georgetown and Horry County, that cash crop was rice," he continued. "The heritage passed on to the Gullah-Geechee descendants has included spirituality, food practices, art, beliefs and, particularly, the language."
Daise and his wife, Natalie, have brought the story of the Gullah people with them everywhere they go. In the 1990s, that even went as far as cable television.
Their beloved show on Nickelodeon, called Gullah Gullah Island, aired for four seasons and was inspired by the Gullah culture of their home on St. Helena Island.
For centuries, much of that culture has been based around rice farming. With farming practices that continue today, Daise said watching the weather is crucial for the Gullah community.
And for a coastal community as prone to hurricanes as the Gullah people are, that's meant keeping a close eye on the tropics.
"We watch the formation of hurricanes and adverse weather conditions down in the Caribbean, as does everyone along the eastern coast of the United States. We begin to wonder if those conditions are going to head our way," Daise said. "Fortunately, sometimes those adverse conditions skirt us and head to the southern part of North Carolina. But at times, they have impacted us quite adversely."
Knowing when to evacuate and how to take tropical systems seriously is important for the community, Daise said, especially for low-lying areas. Portions of the Gullah people, such as those like Daise who live on St. Helena Island, live right on the marshy Atlantic coast and know to evacuate farther inland "as soon as there are warnings of bad weather."
However, many other members of the community have also grown to understand the weather and the impacts on their lands extremely well. In 2021, some Gullah elders told AccuWeather that they are accustomed to riding out the hurricanes in order to protect their livestock and land.
Members of the Gullah community gather to sing.
"The elders have that wisdom,” Donellia Chives, who lives in Port Royal, South Carolina, told AccuWeather at the time. “They have that wisdom of holding out for those storms for so many decades and generations. So, a lot of times, they have that wisdom on their side where they know."
Chives also said there was another factor that keeps the Gullah tightly connected with their land -- they don't want to lose it.
Pointing to the victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Chives said some people fear leaving the Gullah-Geechee land in worry of people that are waiting for it to become available and "swipe it."
Whether it's taken by others or damaged by Mother Nature herself, Daise told AccuWeather, the land is sacred to the people, and the weather's impacts pose a constant threat to their precious culture.
Treasuring the arts is a sacred part of the Gullah people's culture.
"The frequent flooding makes it very difficult to preserve the culture because frequent flooding causes the deterioration of the land," he said. "If there is no land, then there is no land for the culture to exist."
And in the spirit of Black History Month, Daise wanted to make it clear that reflecting on Black history doesn't just mean looking back in the history books. It can also mean looking around at the modern-day continuations of that celebratory history.
"[It's important] to realize that Black history observes on a daily basis," he said. "It's not a matter of people or individuals who lived some 200 or 300 years ago. There are individuals currently who are proud descendants of people who were aware of weather conditions, the need for the land for the enjoying of life. Doing everything that is possible to make sure others enjoy life abundantly."
News / Weather News
'90s Nickelodeon star discusses historic community's eye on the weather
By Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 18, 2022 4:03 PM EST | Updated Feb. 18, 2022 4:03 PM EST
Carrying on traditions from African ancestors, the Gullah people in the Lowcountry of South Carolina face new threats from climate change.
The Gullah-Geechee people have a rich heritage of arts, beliefs, language and farming. Ron Daise, one of the community's most famous members, said keeping a close eye on the weather is crucial for maintaining that historical culture.
The community is a tight-knit group of descendants of West and Central Africans who were brought to the southeastern United States as enslaved people. Generations later, community leaders and Daise keep the culture alive in areas such as St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
"Gullah culture is the culture that has been passed on by the ancestors, those who were descendants of West Africa who were brought to this country during the 17 and 1800s to produce cash crops," Daise said in a recent interview on AccuWeather Prime.
The Gullah community was first brought to the United States as enslaved peoples from West Africa.
"Primarily in the communities of Georgetown and Horry County, that cash crop was rice," he continued. "The heritage passed on to the Gullah-Geechee descendants has included spirituality, food practices, art, beliefs and, particularly, the language."
Daise and his wife, Natalie, have brought the story of the Gullah people with them everywhere they go. In the 1990s, that even went as far as cable television.
Their beloved show on Nickelodeon, called Gullah Gullah Island, aired for four seasons and was inspired by the Gullah culture of their home on St. Helena Island.
For centuries, much of that culture has been based around rice farming. With farming practices that continue today, Daise said watching the weather is crucial for the Gullah community.
And for a coastal community as prone to hurricanes as the Gullah people are, that's meant keeping a close eye on the tropics.
"We watch the formation of hurricanes and adverse weather conditions down in the Caribbean, as does everyone along the eastern coast of the United States. We begin to wonder if those conditions are going to head our way," Daise said. "Fortunately, sometimes those adverse conditions skirt us and head to the southern part of North Carolina. But at times, they have impacted us quite adversely."
Knowing when to evacuate and how to take tropical systems seriously is important for the community, Daise said, especially for low-lying areas. Portions of the Gullah people, such as those like Daise who live on St. Helena Island, live right on the marshy Atlantic coast and know to evacuate farther inland "as soon as there are warnings of bad weather."
However, many other members of the community have also grown to understand the weather and the impacts on their lands extremely well. In 2021, some Gullah elders told AccuWeather that they are accustomed to riding out the hurricanes in order to protect their livestock and land.
Members of the Gullah community gather to sing.
"The elders have that wisdom,” Donellia Chives, who lives in Port Royal, South Carolina, told AccuWeather at the time. “They have that wisdom of holding out for those storms for so many decades and generations. So, a lot of times, they have that wisdom on their side where they know."
Chives also said there was another factor that keeps the Gullah tightly connected with their land -- they don't want to lose it.
Pointing to the victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Chives said some people fear leaving the Gullah-Geechee land in worry of people that are waiting for it to become available and "swipe it."
Whether it's taken by others or damaged by Mother Nature herself, Daise told AccuWeather, the land is sacred to the people, and the weather's impacts pose a constant threat to their precious culture.
Treasuring the arts is a sacred part of the Gullah people's culture.
"The frequent flooding makes it very difficult to preserve the culture because frequent flooding causes the deterioration of the land," he said. "If there is no land, then there is no land for the culture to exist."
And in the spirit of Black History Month, Daise wanted to make it clear that reflecting on Black history doesn't just mean looking back in the history books. It can also mean looking around at the modern-day continuations of that celebratory history.
"[It's important] to realize that Black history observes on a daily basis," he said. "It's not a matter of people or individuals who lived some 200 or 300 years ago. There are individuals currently who are proud descendants of people who were aware of weather conditions, the need for the land for the enjoying of life. Doing everything that is possible to make sure others enjoy life abundantly."
More to see:
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo